TOLEDO – While it seems strange to think about, some young 4-Hers are finally getting to show their livestock and talents at their home facility during the summer fair week. But it came with a price of plenty of community involvement and dedication from folks in Cumberland County.
Paige Dittamore, 16, a member of Muddy Creek 4-H Club, was one of several students who said not having to haul livestock to neighboring counties for 4-H shows feels amazing. And having a place to show their livestock in their home county is pure happiness.
The idea of a community building that could be shared with the Cumberland County 4-H Clubs came about after issues for years with flooding at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds often prevented youth and adults from showing their livestock and projects in their home county.
Families were instead hauling livestock and goods to either Jasper County or Coles County during fair week. But, the desire to keep 4-H in their home county continues to drive a group of volunteers from the group called Cumberland County Extension Education Building Association (CCEEBA), a non-profit organization.
“I have never shown at Greenup (Cumberland County Fairgrounds), but I have showed at Coles County. Coles County has a really nice fairground, but it was pretty far for us to drive,” said Paige Dittamore of Montrose. “Moving animals into the fair was usually dreaded. I show a lot of different species and getting all the animals up to the fair took a bunch of trips.”
The teenager said the process began with a 3 a.m. wake up to start moving animals, in an attempt to beat the heat of the day. The Cumberland County 4-H Livestock fair is mid-July. The Cumberland County Fair is held in late August.
“Having a building back in Cumberland County has helped tremendously,” said Paige Dittamore. “It’s nice to have our 4-H fair back in our community.”
Local Cumberland County 4-Hers have now enjoyed one fair season at the new facility along Illinois Route 121, where a non-profit group has purchased and converted a church building and a few acres of land into the Cumberland County Community Event Center in Toledo.
Fundraising for the $1.2 million project continues, but it has reached $800,000 to date. The facility islocated at 205 South New York Street, Toledo.
“This facility was created to provide a central location for youth agriculture events in the county, but it has become so much more. It’s become a gathering place for organizations and families and anyone to use.” Lori Walk, Neoga, CCEEBA Board President.
Formed in 1969, CCEEBA, provides and promotes educational programs, and is a supporting organization to the University of Illinois Extension. One of its goals is to make sure there is a home for 4- H in Cumberland County, said Katy Light, Toledo, and the CCEEBA Event Coordinator. Light doubles as the Muddy Creek 4-H Club leader.
CCEEBA’s mission to provide a community facility focused on, but not limited to, agriculturally based programs and a youth livestock center for residents of Cumberland County and surrounding areas.
“In 2021, just a couple days before the fair, we were knee-deep in water in the show ring” at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds in Greenup, said Light.
Light and other volunteers with CCEEBA said bringing livestock and projects down to the fairgrounds became a challenge. Coles County fairgrounds was first to open its grounds to Cumberland County for a number of years.
“But, in 2021, we attempted to move the 4-H livestock fair back to Cumberland County Fairgrounds, unfortunately, we got an enormous amount of rain the day or two before our fair – and once again, the fairgrounds flooded. Cumberland County was in a bind. Fortunately, our neighbor, Jasper County had just built a livestock building of their own and allowed us to use for our 4-H livestock fair,” said Light.
Seeing this facility in Jasper County, families and 4-H members were impressed. Then something happened, said Joyce Hemmen.
“The night of the Cumberland County 4 Kids’ auction something amazing happened,” said Joyce Hemmen. “One of our 4-Her’s, Jarin Maxey, was passionate about bringing the 4-H fair back to Cumberland County, as he only had one more year to show before he would be a completion member — and had never shown his animals in Cumberland County. He sold his prized barrow and he donated all the money back to CCEEBA to go towards building a livestock barn.”
Along with some other generous donations from the community, that was the beginning of an exciting time for Cumberland County, Light said.
Janet Blade, of Greenup, a Spanish teacher at Cumberland High School, said about a decade had passed since Cumberland County 4-H could use their home turf at livestock showing time.
“We came together from all parts of our county to work on one common goal — to bring our county 4-H Show back home,” said Blade. “It had been approximately 10 years since the 4-H members had shown livestock and small animals, such as cats, dogs, rabbits, here. It required teamwork and resources from all that helped to attain our goal.”
Blade said scheduling and weather made it unpredictable to have the 4-H Fair at the fairgrounds in Greenup.
Greenup resident Carol Jo Fritts said a huge amount of donated labor went into the project. And the community building serves more than just 4-H. She added that the first year of watching the project unfold has been “absolutely amazing.”
“I am so proud of the entire group of parents and others who wanted to make this facility possible for our children of Cumberland County,” said Fritts. “The generosity from the entire community and others has been overwhelming. The CCEEBA board and the committees have worked diligently to make it all possible. It’s astounding how much can be done in a year, when people work together.”
4-H is only one of the activities that happens here, said Fritts. Other events scheduled include: family reunions, funeral dinners, fundraisers, weddings, showers, job fairs and a vendor/craft fair. Camping spots are available during baseball and softball tournaments.
Kelly Cox of Montrose said CCEEBA used some of the money raised and paid 4-H dues for the 2023 year.
The Community Building is the result of purchasing The Open Door Baptist Church, which remodeled a smaller facility on south Meridian Street in Toledo. But, there’s more history with the CCEEBA. In the 1970s the land was home to the University of Illinois Extension office, now located on the south side of the square in Toledo.
Land was sold by CCEEBA for the Baptist Church, but later re-purchased when the church decided to re-locate. After the re-purchase and some minor work inside the church building, it was converted to be a community building using both the sanctuary and the fellowship hall for community activities.
On the land behind the former church/now community building is where the livestock pens were established.
The Community Building encompasses more than 8,100 square feet and can hold 350 people. It has a great room with an ADA accessible stage. There is a room for meetings, educational activities and meals; a kitchen; two restrooms. The livestock building encompasses 22,500 square feet, for 4-H, FFA and jackpot livestock shows. There are 175 livestock pens, a portable horse arena and 16 camper spots.
“The first year has been very exciting,” said Light. “So many organizations and members of the communities have come together to make this building happen. We’ve created friendships and a place for families to gather safely and a place for our youth to grow their interests.”
Joyce Hemmen of Montrose is the fundraising coordinator for CCEEBA and she said fundraising began with the auction in July 2021, but officially kicked off in November 2021, with a $1 million goal. But, in the past year or so, inflation caused the costs to go up and the new goal is now $1.2 million.
Joyce Hemmen said funds were raised for the Cumberland County Community Event Center in a variety of ways: breakfasts, Raisin’ the Roof Campaign, raffles of a John Deere Gator and a Polaris side-by-side is currently underway. Funds were used to buy the former church and land and to build the livestock building west of the building. Fundraising continues to meet the goal.
“The community came together with their time, treasures and talents,” said Joyce Hemmen. “We watched a building be erected in a matter of a few months and witnessed what an amazing community we live in. It offers a safe gathering place to utilize for many different purposes.”
The livestock and community building were first utilized in July 2022.
“The first year has been amazing,” said Joyce Hemmen. “The community has showed amazing support. The businesses, residents, and even the young people in this community have come together and made this dream a reality.”
A member of Hurricane Hustler’s 4-H Club, Ellie Strader of Toledo, said the new grounds helps bring people together and teaches life skills.
“Our new building has brought families together from all around Cumberland County,” said Strader, 15. “Whether it be for fundraisers, construction of the barn, or getting ready for the shows. 4-H is important because it teaches life skills.”
Her projects include showing rabbits, sheep and cooking projects.
Strader added that hauling livestock to neighboring counties is now a thing of the past and this facility is centrally located in Cumberland County for all to use.
Similarly, Gracie Dittamore, 17, of Montrose said the days of worrying about gates floating away or barns being ruined by floods, are in the past, as was the case at the county fairgrounds.
“It is nice knowing we have a facility right in the middle of the county to use for the events,” said Gracie Dittamore, a member of Muddy Creek 4-H Club and Cumberland FFA. “My sisters and I show many different species, so hauling multiple trailer loads of animals all the way to Charleston or Newton is expensive.”
And her involvement teaches responsibility and leadership in other areas. And she said the past year was an experience in community teamwork.
“Being involved with showing livestock has taught me responsibility more than anything,” said Gracie Dittamore. “Knowing that my animals are completely dependent upon me for everything and if I don’t take initiative, the don’t get to eat. Raising beef and has been a great experience for me. Seeing everyone come together as a community to create such an incredible facility was a sight to see. It is amazing what can happen when everyone works together for a common goal.”
Fritts said the project has brought the county together. Students in 4-H clubs across the county participate during fair week.
“We have more money to raise and with the momentum that we have going, I am sure we can do it,” said Fritts. “During the first year of using the new facilities, I saw pride, dedication, hard work and self- discipline displayed by every child. Thank you all so much to those who have made this dream a reality.”
Madison Reeder, Toledo, 17, is a member of Cumberland County 4-H Muddy Creek, Cumberland County 4-H Federation and Cumberland FFA. She said club numbers are increasing since the new facility was born in Cumberland County.
“The new building in Toledo has spiked interest for 4-H in everyone,” said Reeder. “My involvement has increased with it being so much closer to home and during show week we had numerous people come to view the building.”
Reeder said besides the distance and cost of hauling livestock to Coles and Jasper counties, the travel stressed out the animals and families trying to take care of their animals multiple times a day prior to the show.
Another teen, Kaitlyn Hemmen, 15 of Montrose, said being “home” is wonderful. She is a student at Cumberland High School, a FFA member and a member of Springpoint Rebels 4-H Club. “This building adds to the pride I feel as being a part of the Cumberland County 4-H community.”
“As for me and many of the other 4-H members, last year was the first year we have been given the opportunity to show in Cumberland County,” said Kaitlyn Hemmen. “Last year was the first year I felt like I had a home for what truly makes me happy. It is truly something that I am grateful for, the facility now gives me a feeling of stability for Cumberland Co. 4-H.”
Paige Dittamore added that many people in the community volunteered time, tools, and manpower to help put the livestock building up. And that wasn’t all. Support came all year long, she said.
“When we held fundraisers, the community would come out and support us,” said Paige Dittamore. “The amount of money that has been raised for the building has been awesome. I know that if the community wasn’t behind the building, it probably wouldn’t have happened.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.