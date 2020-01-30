TOLEDO — Some children are unsure what they will eat when Friday comes and there is no school the next day.
One Toledo organization is working to make sure that's one less worry for those who struggle to find food on the weekends.
The Cumberland Backpack Ministry is a collaboration between Toledo United Methodist Church and Bradbury Free Methodist Church, both based in Toledo. Planning for the ministry began in summer 2017 and was put into action that following school year. The program is based out of Toledo United Methodist Church and is organized by a board of four people.
The group sends backpacks filled with food weekly to students ranging from preschool age to seniors in high school.
Backpacks usually contain two entrees and other foods like granola bars, fruit snacks, popcorn and oatmeal. Peanut butter or jelly are sent out on a rotating basis.
The ministry's main source of food is through the Eastern Illinois Food Bank. It receives a delivery from the food bank once a month and volunteers help unload the food.
Food is chosen that is easy to open and easy to fix for younger students. Older high school students will often receive meal kits so they have food to prepare for their siblings.
The bags are packed on Monday evenings and food is delivered to the school on Wednesdays then placed in students lockers on Fridays. The program is completely anonymous.
About 125 students receive backpacks filled with food, according to Sarah Holsapple-Miller, a board member for the Cumberland Backpack Ministry.
The program is funded through donations. Holsapple-Miller said although people send in checks on a monthly basis, local businesses have also been very supportive. When it comes to volunteers, she added they rarely have enough spots for those who want to pack the bags every week.
Holsapple-Miller is amazed by the support the ministry has received since day one.
"Between the two churches, we have between 50 and 60 members," she said. "If we can do this, anyone can."
