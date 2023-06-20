Community Support Systems will be hosting a Community Celebration and Annual Art Auction on Friday, June 23. It will be at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall and the public is invited.
It is an opportunity for Community Support Systems to thank the community for the support the agency receives throughout the year.
Friday night’s Community Celebration will include a bounce house, kids activities, food trucks, drinks, live music and more.
The annual Art Auction, where the Artists at CSS will be showcasing their talents and masterpieces, will begin at 6 p.m., followed by live music by BoomBox All 80s Band.
It is an annual event that brings the community together to support Community Support Systems and the individuals served by the agency. It is also an opportunity for hosting the Art Auction Fundraiser that supports and maintains the Art Program at CSS.
Forty-one paintings will be sold to the highest bidder. Forty of the paintings have been created by individual Artists, with one being a collage that each of the Artists participated in painting. The Artists are proud and excited for the opportunity to showcase their talents and amazing creations.
The Art Program at CSS is a therapeutic and innovative program designed to allow individuals a creative means to express themselves and promotes increased feelings of self-esteem and self-worth for the participants. The annual fundraiser allows the Artists of CSS the opportunity to continue doing what they love – painting!
The community has been super, super supportive of CSS and the generosity has just been overwhelming each year. It means so much to the Artists who are so proud of their work. Each year it is so exciting to see the progress and skills of the Artists on display. Community Support Systems welcomes everyone to share in this wonderful event with them.
