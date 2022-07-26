TEUTOPOLIS – CSS Consumer Artists are painting it up for the Annual Community Support Systems Art Auction to be held Friday evening at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
The CSS Art Auction is being held in conjunction with the CSS 60th Anniversary Community Celebration. Proceeds from the art auction help support the CSS art program.
A special reception is being held at 5 p.m. for anyone who would like to meet the CSS consumer artists, followed by the Annual CSS Art Auction at 6 p.m. The activities continue with a magic show featuring Sally the Clown and Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets take the stage at 7 p.m.
Barb Kessler, CSS Community Day Services Coordinator, said there will be 41 paintings by consumer artists and one large special group painting to be auctioned off. The CSS art program has two art instructors, Karen Weber and Jan VonBokel.
“They are both professional teachers and talented,” Kessler said. “They have assisted our consumers develop some amazing skills.”
Kessler said it is important to focus more on the consumers abilities rather than their disabilities and the art program is one of the programs at CSS that fulfills that need.
“Many of the pieces of art are much better than I could ever create,” she said. “The reason I’m so passionate about the art program is it allows us to show their capabilities and abilities. It’s phenomenal what they can do.”
Community Support Systems offer art classes to 41 consumers on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
“The consumers love to take part in the art program,” said Kessler. “Each year the art program continues to expand. In order for our consumers to do what they love – which is painting, we decided to do a fund raiser every year to bring in money to pay for the paints and everything that is needed to make this program be successful.”
She said the art program couldn’t survive without the support of the community. Kessler said the last two years CSS had their auction online due to the COVID pandemic and looks forward to having an in-person, live auction this year.
“We are very excited about going back to the live auction,” Kessler said.
Kessler said usually the CSS Art Auction is part of the Artisan Fair, however this year is special with the celebration of Community Support Services 60th Anniversary Celebration.
She said the art program also has therapeutic value for the consumers.
Kessler said, “It lightens their mood and brings a lot of joy to their lives. It gives them feelings of self-worth. They are really proud of their paintings.”
CSS Consumer Artist Tina Cohen working on a 60s style “Pop Art” painting of a butterfly said she really enjoys participating in the program.
“It helps me focus on my life,” Cohen said. “It helps us do things to focus on other people ... and the teachers are wonderful.”
One consumer artist is putting the finishing touches on her three dimensional painting of a vase and flower sitting on a table.
“The classes make me feel happy,” CSS Consumer Artist Lori Poehler said. “I like to paint.”
CSS Art Program Facilitator Amy Lohman said the consumers love the opportunity to participate in art class.
“I usually tell them when they get off the bus and they will just go put their stuff away and they’ll be knocking on the (art room) door,” Lohman said. “They are ready to go.”
Art Teacher Karen Weber said she let’s each consumer pick out what they want to paint.
“I’ve found you don’t tell them what they want. I like that about them,” Weber said. “Some like to paint animals and some like to paint landscapes. You let them choose that when you let them pick the subject of their paintings.”
She said each of her classes are an hour in length.
“COVID kind of put a hold on everything, but we’re back,” she said.
“And thank goodness we’re back,” Kessler adds.
Kessler said the support from the Effingham County area and beyond have really made a difference over the years.
“We couldn’t do this without the community’s support and they have been extremely generous to us over the years,” Barb Kessler said. “We are blessed.”
