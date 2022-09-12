EFFINGHAM – People gathered in downtown Effingham to get a glimpse of a wide variety of cars, motorcycles and trucks participating in the Thursday Thunder Effingham Cruise Night.
Vehicles from several eras made the journey thundering up and down Jefferson Avenue Saturday evening to relive what was once a weekend tradition in downtown Effingham for meeting people and showing off rides long before cellphones and social media.
Michael Grigg of Greenup, who lived in Effingham in the 1970s, recalls the tradition. Grigg brought with him a 1950 Chrysler Windsor — a car he didn’t have in the ‘70s.
“I cruised for years back in the day,” said Grigg.
In the 1970s, cars were decked out with wide back tires, air shocks to lift up the back end, possibly a Holley carburetor for increased performance if you could afford it, along with high-performance mufflers on the exhaust to get that deep rumbling sound of a race car.
“I had a 1949 Chevrolet,” Grigg recalled as he watched a parade of cars cruise by in front of the Heart Theater.
Grigg remembers how much easier it was to maintain your car without the complexity of computers.
“Everybody worked on their own cars,” he said. “If it quit running, we would stay up all night to get them up and running again.”
He said cars were also painted different back in the ‘70s.
“Everybody seemed to have flames painted on their cars,” said Grigg.
Steven Purcell of Charleston traveled to Effingham for Saturday’s Cruise Night.
“The goal every Friday and Saturday night was to take your car, hot rod or whatever you had. Mine was a ‘70 (Plymouth) Roadrunner and my brother had a 340 (Plymouth) Duster, and I really enjoyed cruising around town. It would attract the girls.” Purcell said. “Every town seemed to have a loop and on Friday and Saturday night they would drive around, drop people off, pick people up and get something to eat.”
Purcell said it was fun because it was something to do.
“We would work on our cars during the week putting different stuff on the car,” he said. “We’d get new headers or new tires or maybe a fuel pump… All of these things to make your car faster and sound better,” he said.
He said back then everyone wanted to put their own mark on their cars to make them unique.
“Some people put a spoiler on it. They may put a set of stripes on it, put some Cragar chrome wheels,” said Purcell. “Everybody wanted to put their own thing on their car that made your car better. We took all of the extra money we had after we paid our car payment and insurance into our cars.”
One of the Thursday Thunder Cruise Night organizers, Boris Bonutti, was impressed with Saturday’s turnout.
“Every year we look forward to this and we’re not disappointed this year,” Bonutti said. “We want to bring back a little Effingham history.”
