The Effingham Public Library's weekly children's story time took on a Christmas theme Monday while attendees were treated to a furry surprise.
Dogs were the topic of choice for story time as library staff member Dylan Jackson read books "Olive the Other Reindeer" and "The Twelve Days of Christmas Dogs" to a group of just over a dozen youngsters whose ages ranged up to 5. Visiting story time was therapy dog and Alliance of Therapy Dogs member Faith and her owner Donna Rouleau.
Jackson said having the therapy dog at story time allowed the children to interact with animals while learning basic reading skills.
"First of all, I think it's important to teach them how to interact with animals. I just think that's a good thing to learn early on," Jackson said. "Also, there are just all these proven effects like in terms of mental health and anxiety and that kind of thing with therapy dogs."
Jackson said the idea for incorporating therapy dogs and other animals into library activities came from the work the Alliance of Therapy Dogs is doing at the Effingham Unit 40 school district. The high school has had the dogs visit the school before classes start, and the district is in the early stages of creating a program where the therapy dogs will visit in case of a disaster at the school.
Jackson said having Faith and Rouleau as guests at story time goes beyond just helping little ones grow in their learning.
"We want to work with as many animals as we can. Not only is it fun, but it's something that I think builds the community up a little bit, especially starting as young as we can," Jackson said. "I feel like it's a trickle up thing. It trickles up into everybody. If the kids are this edified by hanging out with dogs, then that leads into what the parents are feeling and then the community at large is kind of the way I look at it."
Rouleau told the children that Faith was a rescue dog that she adopted three years ago. She said she is not quite sure of Faith's exact breed but surmises she is part hunting dog of sorts.
The children eagerly came up to Faith and petted her and fed her treats. Sophia Weber, 3, of Effingham was one of the youngsters who fed Faith a treat.
Weber said she enjoyed petting the therapy dog and listening to the two dog books.
"I liked the dog book, and I liked the puppy," Weber said.
After the books were read, Weber and the other children made a dog-shaped ornament out of crafting supplies. Next to Weber during the craft making was Ava Stundon, 5, and her mother Beth Stundon, both of Effingham.
Ava Stundon could not choose just one part of story time as her favorite. She said she liked everything about it, especially Faith the therapy dog.
Rouleau said Faith's calm temperament made her the ideal canine for therapy certification and for events like story time. She said she and Faith also visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities on a regular basis.
Rouleau said her favorite part of working with Faith and bringing her to see children and the elderly is how happy it makes all those who meet Faith.
"It's cool to see the smiles, especially with the seniors, and when they see them (the dogs), it brings a smile to their face," Rouleau said.
