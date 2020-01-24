EFFINGHAM — Meghan Rewers saw the impact a crisis nursery in Urbana was making on children and families after volunteering and working there for five years.
So, the licensed clinical social worker came up with the idea of setting up one in her hometown of Effingham.
A board was put into place in January 2016 and a 501©(3) nonprofit status was granted that spring. The doors opened at the nursery March 10, 2017, with HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital being the largest community partner.
Today the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and serves children from birth to age 6. The nursery has served more than 450 children since opening. Its services are free and open to anyone who needs them.
“We are seeing a lot of people needing consistent and safe day care for their children,” said Rewers, who serves as executive director. “And we are just a bridge for that gap. We are not long-term day care.”
Rewers said at any given time, the nursery can have up to eight children.
“We are seeing significant increases in demand every year. We are built on the foundation a crisis can happen to anyone,” she said.
Rewers said the goal is to keep Crisis Nursery a safe and secure place for parents to take their children. She said she hears about parents who are in desperate need of child care leave their children in unsafe environments.
“They may have met them one time on social media and don’t ask questions,” Rewers said. “Not too long ago we had a frantic call from a parent who was being contacted by the police to come pick up their children because the babysitter was getting arrested.”
“Situations like that are happening more than we can imagine,” Rewers said. “Parents are leaving their children in unsafe situations because they have no other choice.”
Rewers said as Effingham grows, not only is more child care needed but safe child care if parents are going to locate to and stay in the Effingham County area.
“What we try to do is bridge the gap until they can access reliable day care,” Rewers said. “Even in-home providers and day care centers will tell them their waiting lists are 14 months long.”
Rewers said some families get lucky and find child care right away.
“And we’ve seen other families that have lost their jobs or have had to make big life changes to simply survive due to the lack of day care,” Rewers said.
A crisis advocate is on staff to meet with families to assess the needs of each family using Crisis Nursery services. Rewers said the crisis advocate then helps the management decide where the family fits based on their situation.
“At the 48- and 72-hour mark, we are going to be continuing to assess the family’s situation to see what is the best fit for the family because we are not meant to be a DCFS placement or long-term care where children can stay months at a time. We just don’t have the space or facility for that,” said Rewers said.
Rewers said the nursery assesses each family’s unique needs.
“The longest we have had children here is eight days when there was an extreme and significant medical situation,” she said.
Rewers said some families make arrangements ahead of a medical procedure that is expected to take them out of town for a couple of days.
“When you think of a crisis, it can happen on a spectrum,” Rewers said. “We’ve had situations when parents have called us and told us: ‘Hey, we’ve got to go to the emergency room and I need care right now!’”
Currently, just under 35 personnel work at the nursery with six full time. Rewers said the work can be emotionally taxing, but also rewarding.
“You don’t work this job for the money,” Rewers said. “Some of my staff oftentimes don’t have to work, but they work here because they have a passion of just wanting to help children and families.”
Rewers has come up with a concept to help solve the local child care crisis after talking to Effingham Child Development Center Director Shelli French.
“I think we are getting to the point, especially with the conversations in the community, we are ready to at least start telling people about our idea,” Rewers said. “We have a concept to potentially get preschool for all, day care, Crisis Nursery and services that serve families and children in our community all under one roof.”
“This would enable families to have a one-stop shop in need of support and services,” Rewers said. “That’s the overall concept and that is about as far as we’ve gone so far.”
Rewers said the idea is to serve children and families with a more complete approach.
“I think this is a piece of the puzzle for solving the child care crisis,” Rewers said. “I think we as a community are going to have to continue investing and supporting our early child care programs and definitely I think this is one big way.”
“I would like to see the day when all families can access safe, high-quality day care,” Rewers said.
Editor’s Note: Officials say there’s a critical shortage of child care resources in Effingham County. One recent study said that through June of 2019, there were 2,292 children in Effingham County under the age of 5 and only 1,318 child care spots are available. This story is part of an ongoing Effingham Daily News series on the topic.
