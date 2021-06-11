A crash on Wednesday at the intersection of 1900th Street and 1400th Avenue in St. FRancis Township sent a Teutopolis woman to St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.
Jacob S. Kidd, 24, of Sigel, was northbound on 1900th Street in a 2004 Dodge 1500 and continued through a stop sign, Police said.
A 2008 Buick Lacrosse driven by Regina Baxter, 64, of Teupolis, struck Kidd's vehicle on the passenger side and it left the roadway and overturned. Baxter's vehicle left the roadway and sustained a small engine fire.
Police said Baxter was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.
Kidd was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and no valid registration.
