A Teutopolis woman was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital after a two-vehicle crash Aug. 29 in West Township, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrianna L. Schaubert, 20, Teutopolis, was on 300th Street, just north of 1st Avenue, in a 2017 Ford Escape SE when she failed to slow or stop and struck the rear of a 1999 Freightliner driven by Brent E. Webb, 34, of Kinmundy, police said.

The Freightliner was stopped on the edge of the roadway as Webb secured a load handle, police said.

After treatment at the scene by Farina Fire, Schaubert was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries by RuralMed Ambulance, police said.

Trending Video