A Teutopolis woman was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital after a two-vehicle crash Aug. 29 in West Township, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Adrianna L. Schaubert, 20, Teutopolis, was on 300th Street, just north of 1st Avenue, in a 2017 Ford Escape SE when she failed to slow or stop and struck the rear of a 1999 Freightliner driven by Brent E. Webb, 34, of Kinmundy, police said.
The Freightliner was stopped on the edge of the roadway as Webb secured a load handle, police said.
After treatment at the scene by Farina Fire, Schaubert was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries by RuralMed Ambulance, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.