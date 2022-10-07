Effingham police said that on Oct. 5 at 9:11 p.m. west of the intersection of Collins and Martin a vehicle driven by Madison C. Walsh, 18, Toledo, left the roadway while attempting to negotiate a curve and struck and damaged three mailboxes and posts. Police said that at 9:13 P.M. at the intersection of Evergreen and Maple, the vehicle driven Walsh rear-ended a vehicle driven by Robert J. Plummer, 52, Effingham. There were no injuries. Walsh was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Crash results in tickets
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire at Quad Graphics quickly contained
- 26 HS bands to gather in Effingham Saturday
- Summers of softball in Effingham County 1949-1951
- 09-30-22 Effingham Police reports
- Shelbyville man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence
- Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
- BACK TO STATE: St. Anthony boys' golf blows by competition to advance to the state tournament for the 19th time
- Effingham County state's attorney challenges SAFE-T Act in court
- MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Effingham girls' golf advances to state; Teutopolis soccer defeats Greenville
- Krouse finishes as the low individual; Effingham advances as a team at Class 1A Girls' Golf Regional
Images
Videos
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.