Effingham police said that on Oct. 5 at 9:11 p.m. west of the intersection of Collins and Martin a vehicle driven by Madison C. Walsh, 18, Toledo, left the roadway while attempting to negotiate a curve and struck and damaged three mailboxes and posts. Police said that at 9:13 P.M. at the intersection of Evergreen and Maple, the vehicle driven Walsh rear-ended a vehicle driven by Robert J. Plummer, 52, Effingham. There were no injuries. Walsh was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

