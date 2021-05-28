The Effingham Police Department reported that at 7:33 a.m. May 5 at the intersection of Henrietta and Grove a vehicle driven by Jacob R. Stoneburner, 18, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Abigail E. Rogers, 45, Effingham. There were no injuries or citations.
Crash report
Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.
