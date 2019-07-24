EFFINGHAM — Crews from Consolidated Communications worked overnight to repair wires and restore service to businesses and residents on the south end of Effingham, following a car accident Tuesday morning.
Several crews of technicians and contractors worked throughout the day Tuesday, and overnight through Wednesday, and will continue to focus on the repairs until service is restored to all customers, a company spokesperson said.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle operated by Roger Evans, 64, of Effingham, struck a telephone box and a power pole. The location was near the Lincolnland Building, across the street from the Effingham Park District’s Ron Diehl Center.
According to police, Evans was traveling northbound at the 1900 block of South Fourth Street. Evans told police that he fell asleep, which then caused the vehicle to cross into the southbound lane of traffic and off the roadway.
No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Some customers are managing without the ability to run credit or debit cards in the area of the crash due to severed lines. Others have left notes on the front door to call them on a different phone number for help. Some warned customers unless they bring cash or a check, transactions can’t be completed.
Erin Miltenberger of Neoga is an employee at Hair Xperts, located in Suite 18 of the Lincolnland Building. She heard the crash and ran out to help the driver.
“I heard a loud noise,” said Miltenberger. “There had been a wreck out there last week involving two vehicles. It sounded just the same.”
She said first responders arrived quickly and the driver appeared to be OK.
“He was shook up,” said Miltenberger.
Meanwhile, crews have been working around the clock to repair wires and restore service to its customers. Some customers’ service has been restored since Tuesday’s accident. Not all customers in the area were impacted by the damage.
“Business and residential customers who have our telephone, broadband or TV service may be affected.” said Sarah Greider, corporate communications manager for Consolidated Communications.
She expected work to continue overnight Wednesday and through Thursday to repair damaged cables.
Greider said the number of the wires doesn’t equate to the number of customers affected by the outage. She wasn’t able to conclude the number of customers affected.
“We do not have an estimate on customers affected by this outage since some customers in that area were not impacted and service has been restored to many,” said Greider.
Due to the damaged cabinet, wires that needed repairs came from three different areas where workers have been stationed since the accident – including a manhole on Fourth Street, the damaged cabinet and a second cabinet to the north of the damaged one.
“The equipment that was struck is a cabinet that houses the connections between multiple underground cables. These cables are essential to providing service to customers on the south side of Effingham and extensive repairs, like these, can be time consuming,” said Greider.
Multiple cables totaling 5,400 pairs of wires were severed at the ground. Once the wires are respliced, the last step is to assign each wire a service.
Workers on the scene said individuals and businesses have been bringing by snacks and cookies for the crews who are working 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day to complete the job. One delivery was large buckets of popcorn from the nearby movie theater.
“We figured they’ve been out here awhile and we just wanted to give them a snack,” said Tim Waltrip, manager of RMC Stadium Cinemas, located nearby at the Village Square Mall. “It has been a bit of an inconvenience (not being able to run credit or debit cards) but our customers are understanding. It’s not been too bad.”
Dr. Chris Dreas, a nearby chiropractor in the Lincolnland Building, said he’s only been in that location for two months and this is the second vehicle accident he’s aware of in the general area.
Ken Goeckner, owner of Lifeline Christian Books in Suite 10 of Lincolnland Building, said he was out visiting churches and when he returned he saw the demolished telephone cabinet.
“It took out all of our phones, our Internet, which means we cannot process charge cards or debit cards,” said Goeckner. “And not everyone carries cash or checks with them.”
Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.