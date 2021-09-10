On Sept. 8 at 4:24 p.m. at the intersection of Keller and Heritage a vehicle driven by Kevin M. Kinkelaar, 35, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Rebecca A. Evans, 51, Brownstown, causing Evans’ vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Elizabeth L. Latta, 38, Terre Haute, IN, according to Effingham police. Evans sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Kinkelaar was ticketed for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, police said.

