A two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of West Clark and South Banker around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Effingham police and fire personnel responded, as did Abbott EMS.
One vehicle, a gray Hyundai SUV was flipped onto its top.
Another vehicle, a white Chevrolet pickup, was damaged but drivable to get it out of the intersection.
EMS crews responded to both injured drivers. At least one person was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Foreman Towing flipped the SUV back upright and removed it from the intersection.
No other details were immediately available.
