Craig Lindvahl, the former Teutopolis High School music teacher and band director who founded the nationally recognized Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program for high school students, died on Thursday. The filmmaker and author’s legacy will live on through his family, friends, former students and all those whose lives he touched.
Lindvahl, 62, had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer since 2015, a journey Lindvahl shared with a community that treasured him.
Prior to Lindvahl’s 2015 announcement that he was diagnosed with cancer, he was selected as the Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year and was appointed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner to the Illinois State Board of Education in February 2015.
“While I wish I wasn’t telling you this, I’m fine. I’m at peace with everything. I’m happy on the inside,” Lindvahl said in an interview with the EDN shortly after his diagnosis. “I want to use this as an opportunity to teach, to make people better, to help them understand what’s important in life, what matters. That’s what I want to use with whatever time I have left.”
And Lindvahl did just that. Even through his diagnosis, Lindvahl remained active in the community to the best of his ability.
Lindvahl was the featured speaker at the May 2019 National Day of Prayer breakfast, where he told a large crowd that God had answered his prayers by putting his wife, Beth, in his life. He also said God led him to Teutopolis when he was seeking a place to start his career after graduating from Eastern Illinois University.
Lindvahl was the band director and music teacher at Teutopolis High School from 1979 to 2008, when he left the position to create the CEO program. Melissa Orndorff took over as the band director and music teacher and has been in the role for 15 years.
Orndorff started as Lindvahl’s assistant at the school, where she witnessed Lindvahl teach and mold his students with ease.
“I was fortunate enough to assist him at the high school for one year before he left before he left with the CEO program, and he could teach kids without them even knowing that he was teaching them. That was probably the most amazing thing to watch every single day,” Orndorff said.
Orndorff said there wasn’t a student that did not love Lindvahl. She described him as the most humble person she’s ever known because despite all of his allcolades over the years, he never wanted the recognition for himself, just the kids he worked with.
A fellow Teutopolis teacher and family friend, Cathy Zaccari, said when she started teaching in the district in 2001, Lindvahl quickly became her friend and someone she looked up to in the field of education.
“I worked special education, and Craig would always stop by my classroom every day and check in. He became one of my mentors because I had never done it before. I had a love for music and performing, and we just kind of bonded,” the school dance team coach said.
Zaccari recalled many a band trip out of state with the Lindvahls and Orndorff as well as family trips with her mentor and his wife. Zaccari said her husband Phil’s favorite memory of Lindvahl was a trip to Montana when Lindvahl was gathering more footage for his film “A Day at the Ballpark,” which was picked up by the Major League Baseball Network.
The two Teutopolis teachers said Lindvahl and his wife never had children of their own but considered every one of Lindvahl’s students their kids. One of Lindvahl’s “children” was former Teutopolis High School student and CEO participant Sidney Brumleve of Teutopolis.
The 20-year-old said Lindvahl was her first music teacher in grade school and was also her mentor in the CEO program. Brumleve said every person Lindvahl met was impacted by him in some way.
“Mr. Lindvahl impacted every single person he came in contact with. I can just about bet that anyone who walked away from a conversation with him, big or small, was impacted in some way, Brumleve said.
“Mr. L wasn’t just another teacher, friend or mentor that knew who you were. Mr. L was the type of person who knew your name, background and your journey from where you were to where you wanted to go. Mr. L definitely left his mark on the world and will be remembered by so many.”
One of Lindvahl’s biggest accomplishments was creating the Effingham County CEO program. Ron Mietzner of Effingham knew Lindvahl because of the work Mietzner has done as a mentor in the program for nearly 10 years.
Mietzner, like Brumleve, said there is no doubt that through the CEO program, Lindvahl changed the lives of many children in the community, even outside of the Teutopolis school district.
“He touched thousands of lives in the CEO program. The kids learned more than business. They learned about life. I can’t say enough good about him. He’s done a lot of good,” Mietzner said. “His sharp wit helped make those kids grow. CEO is more than learning how to run a business. It’s shaping lives.”
In addition to CEO, filmmaking was a huge part of Lindvahl’s life. Orndorff and Zaccari estimated Lindvahl won seven or eight Emmy awards for his works, and he was a central figure in starting the co-op Teutopolis and Effingham High Schools’ film classes and the now-obsolete AHA Film Festival.
Orndorff said that starring in films was a dream Lindvahl gave up to teach the students that he loved so much.
“He wanted to go to California and become a film star, but then he started teaching waiting on Beth to finish college and he said ‘I fell in love with the kids. I couldn’t leave them,’ so he stayed and gave up on his own dream to be with his kids,” Orndorff said.
Because of Lindvahl’s passion for helping students grow, the Teutopolis High School band program gives out the Lindvahl Legacy Scholarship every year in his honor, and the band room is named after Lindvahl.
Through the years, Lindvahl has lent a listening hear words of advice, whether that be professionally or in someone’s personal life. Zaccari said she remembers Lindvahl telling her to find the lesson every day in the classroom while Orndorff recalls his advice of making a lesson work to teach kids more than music and teaching them about life along the way.
One of Lindvahl’s most memorable pieces of advice will grace the walls of the newly renovated band room at Teutopolis High School, too.
“He always said...’Who will be better because of what I do today?’” Zaccari said.
“I’m going to put that on the wall of my new classroom because those were his words,” Orndorff added.
Among Lindvahl’s accomplishments are receiving the Outstanding Leadership in Community and Economic Development Award from the East Central Illinois Development Corporation in 2016, a volunteer award from the State Board of Education in 2016, the publication of his book “Things You Wished You Knew Yesterday: and other things you’ll need to know tomorrow.” in 2014, the Jefferson Award for Public Service for his innovative teaching methods in 2013 and the 2009 Cable’s Leaders in Learning Award for his collaborative AHA filmmaking class with Fatheree.
All of those accomplishments did not mean as much to Lindvahl as his students and those he was a mentor to did, Zacarri and Orndorff said.
“He was always a teacher. Even if he wasn’t in a school, he was always a teacher,” Orndorff said.
“He loved it all. He was teaching until the end,” Zaccari added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.