COWDEN – Nashville Country Music Singer/Songwriter and Patoka native Drew Baldridge is coming to Cowden.
Baldridge is performing Friday, Aug. 27 as part of the 50th Cowden Pioneer Days celebration.
His hit single titled “Senior Year” shot up to number 50 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart a song he co-wrote with Jordon Walker and Hall of Fame Songwriter Tim Nichols. Inspiration for the song came from a Facebook post from a family friend who posted a photo of her daughter’s “First Day of Senior Year” that brought back memories of Baldridge’s high school days. The song “Senior Year” has connected with a lot of his fans due to COVID-19 school cancellations according to a press release.
Baldridge released the song through “Patoka Sounds” a music business he named after his hometown.
Opening for Baldridge is the Josh Holland Band at 7 p.m.
A few of his social platforms include:
Drew Baldridge Website: drewbaldridgemusic.com
Facebook: facebook.com/DrewBaldridgeMusic/
YouTube: youtube.com/c/DrewBaldridgeMusic/featured
Cowden Pioneer Days 2021 – 50th Year
Friday, Aug. 27
A flag raising kicks off the three-day celebration at 3:45 p.m. followed by the crowning of Miss Pioneer Days at 4 p.m. A farmer’s market opens and dinner is available for purchase starting at 4 p.m.
The band Just Me and Uncle Lar begins at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Gates open for the Drew Baldridge show start at 4:30 p.m. the Josh Holland Band opens for Baldridge starting at 7 p.m. VIP admission is $150 per person that includes a meet and greet, catered dinner with the band and seating at the front of the stage. Gold Admission $50 and General Admission $25. Check the Cowden Pioneer Days Facebook page for ticket information: and more information: facebook.com/CowdenPioneerDays
Saturday, Aug. 28
A brisket cook off is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. The 50th Cowden Pioneer Days parade starts at 10 a.m. followed by games for the kids at 11:30 a.m. Music starts at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. There is bingo from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Art Ford performs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cow-A-Bunga starts at 4 p.m. Brisket judging begins at 4 p.m. Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets performs at 7 p.m.
The Wippoorwill Rodeo 2021 True American Cowboy Tour/National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association – Capitol Five Series event starts at 7 p.m. featuring bareback riding, bull riding, cowgirl barrel racing, team roping, cowgirls breakaway roping, tie down roping, saddle bronc and steer wrestling. Admission to the rodeo is General Admission adult $10 and General Admission children from 6-12-years-old $5. Children under six can enter free.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Breakfast is available for purchase starting at 7 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The James Rainey Trio performs from 2-3:30 p.m. (Gospel music trio) and a raffle drawing and auction states at 4 p.m.
