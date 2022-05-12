A Cowden man has been charged with impersonating a Cowden firefighter and disorderly conduct, according to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
Jerod Dean Day, 40, “knowingly and falsely represented himself to be a firefighter with the Cowden Fire Department and that he used profanity towards the victim and ordered her to exit her vehicle, while falsely representing himself as an employee of the Cowden Fire Department, in such an unreasonable manner as to alarm and disturb the victim and to provoke a breach of the peace,” Kroncke said in a press release.
Because the woman was older than 60, the sentencing range for the impersonation charge, a Class 4 felony, is extended to a minimum of one year to a maximum of six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, Kroncke said. The disorderly conduct charge is a Class C misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $75,000. Day is scheduled to appear in court on May 25 for a preliminary hearing.
The case was investigated by the Cowden Police Department.
