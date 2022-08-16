With the new school year around the corner, Cowden-Herrick Unit 3A Board of Education touted free lunches, new programs and higher test scores as the school board took steps toward issuing a bond to increase the district's Working Cash Fund.
The board met Thursday to assess the state of the district to ensure their preparedness ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
Kendall King of King's Financial provided board members with a detailed overview of the district’s finances, walking them through the process of issuing a bond for $325,000. King said it should take about three months.
“In between that time, there also will be a publication that goes in the paper to let the public know about the public hearing in case they want to show up,” King said.
According to King, after the board makes their intent to issue the bond public, it is possible for the community to petition the resolution. King said some residents may be concerned about seeing their taxes go up as a result of the bond, but he said there would be no tax increase.
He also explained that the board could challenge any potential petition. However, he noted that a petition to their resolution would be unlikely. Regardless, King said the board should still try to gain public support for the resolution as they move forward.
“Ideally, you want to have public support,” he said.
The adoption of the resolution marked the board’s first step in the bond process. Next month there will be a public hearing regarding the bond, and the following month the board will adopt a sale resolution, which will be the final step.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, Cowden-Herrick Superintendent Seth Schuler provided a report on the state of the district as the 2022-23 school year begins.
Schuler asked board members about allocating some of the district’s funds toward a new digital sign that would be placed outside of the school.
According to Schuler, the sign is expected to cost between $25,000 and $40,000, depending on the size and resolution the board chooses.
Board Secretary Rita Prosser pushed back against the proposal.
“At the same time, you’re trying to get a working cash bond,” she said.
Prosser clarified that she isn’t opposed to a new sign for the district but argued funding of the project should come from the community rather than the school’s budget.
“I’m sorry. I don’t think our school funds should go toward this,” she said.
Board member Consuela Lorton asked about the potential benefits of purchasing a digital sign. Schuler said the benefits would be having a sign with lights, the ability to change and relay messages more easily and curb appeal. The proposal failed to receive enough votes.
Schuler appeared optimistic about the coming school year as he touted the district’s recent academic and athletic achievements. Among those achievements were the district’s Boys Track and Field State Championship victory last year and improved test scores.
“I do really feel like this is an exciting time to be part of Cowden-Herrick schools,” Schuler said. “In every single subject at every single grade level, third through eighth, our average test score was above the state average.”
Schuler also described the new programs students have to look forward to for the 2022-23 school year. Among them are a new music program and a plan to add a new social studies teacher with a master's degree to the district’s staff in the next year. Schuler said this would allow the school to offer dual-credit social studies courses in house.
As the district approaches the coming school year, the board also saw a positive trend in enrollment. According to Schuler, 317 students have already registered, representing a growth in the district’s enrollment that it hasn’t seen in years. The district has also been working to provide this growing number of students with the supplies and food they need to get through the year.
The Christ Tabernacle Church in Herrick had its annual backpack and supply giveaway for Cowden-Herrick students earlier this month. According to Cowden-Herrick Elementary School Principal Tina Oldham, the church provided 215 of the district’s students with backpacks and other school supplies. Oldham also said the district is already receiving positive feedback from families regarding the free lunches that have recently become available to students.
“Our parents were just pleased as punch that they were gonna have free lunches, so thank you to the board and, of course, Mr. Schuler, because they are very appreciative,” said Oldham.
Students returned to classrooms for the district’s first day of school on Tuesday. The Cowden-Herrick Board of Education will meet again for their next regular meeting Sept. 15.
