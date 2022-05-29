The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) has received confirmation of three COVID-related deaths. The individuals were in their 50s and 70s; two of the individuals had not received any COVID vaccine and the third was not up to date with their vaccinations.
ECHD also announces 27 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, May 20, through Thursday, May 26. Over 70% of this week’s cases have never received a COVID vaccine, and a third of this week’s cases were also reinfections — only one of those individuals was vaccinated.
This week’s 27 cases show a marked increase on previous weeks’ numbers: May 13 to 19 there were 18 cases, May 6 to 12 there were 15 cases, April 29 to May 5 there were 12 cases and the week of April 22 to 28 there were 16. The health department is also receiving daily calls from people who have tested positive at home or who know they have been exposed to someone who tested positive on a home test.
"The proliferation of home tests means that we know our confirmed numbers are very much an undercount," the department stated in a news release.
As cases rise in the county and around the state, the department reminds residents of the steps they can take to reduce their risk of COVID.
"The more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself," the department stated.
• Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters.
• Avoid crowded indoor spaces
• If you do go into crowded indoor spaces, mask up (KN95 mask are very effective and comfortable to wear).
• Ensure good ventilation indoors.
• Do a rapid test before large gatherings and a few days after.
• Stay home and test if feeling unwell.
• Socialize outdoors.
• Wash your hands.
Whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, call the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 and choose the CLINIC option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment.
ECHD also reminds residents that free drive-thru rapid antigen tests and PCR tests are normally available Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m. at 1904 South Banker St. in the former oil change faciluty in front of the Village Square Mall. No insurance is required for these free tests, which are for ages 5 and older. No appointment or physician order are required either. Rapid results are given the same day, while PCR results take two to three days. The health department and its COVID Testing Center will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
For more information on testing call ECHD at 217-342-9237 and select COVID Testing
