The Effingham County Health Department announced on Friday the COVID-related death of an individual in their 70s who was not vaccinated, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in Effingham County to 100.
An additional 18 Effingham County residents have died over the last year whose deaths were listed as probable. They ranged in age from their 50s to 90s.
The number of new cases held steady for the second week as the department reported 46 new positive cases of the virus on Friday. When added to the numbers released last Monday, it brings the seven-day total to 83. The department said in a press release the number is a reminder as activities move indoors that residents need to be more proactive in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 3.4% through Oct. 26, while Effingham County was 5.6% for the same period. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate through Thursday was 2.2%.
Last week Region 6, which includes Effingham County, experienced an increase in hospitalized COVID patients as ICU bed availability dropped to 21%, just above warning level.
There were 14,616 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 183 related deaths reported statewide last week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Since March 2020, there have been 1,695,524 COVID-19 cases and 25,771 deaths in Illinois.
About 69% of eligible Illinois residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 54% are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control records. As of last week, 42% of Effingham County residents were fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.
The Moderna Booster and J&J Booster plus a “mix and match booster” option have been approved under the FDA’s EUA (Emergency Use Authorization). The health department is planning its first Moderna Booster Clinics for this week and as soon as the online booking link is available will be making it available to the public. A booster dose is different from a third dose. The third dose is only for the immunocompromised.
Moderna and Pfizer booster shots will be for those who completed their initial series at least six months ago and are:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings
- Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings
For Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended for persons aged 18 years and older, greater than or equal to two months after receipt of the initial Janssen dose.
The CDC shared that the clinical considerations for heterologous mixing (“mix and match”) are as follows:
• The same product that was used for the primary regimen should be used for the booster.
• If that is not available or another product is preferred, heterologous boosting with a single dose of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccine boosters is acceptable.
• Heterologous dosing may be considered for the booster dose only.
• Individual benefit-risk assessment may inform which booster product to use.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
