The Effingham County Health Department on Friday announced the death of an individual in their 90s. The individual was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in this county to 142. ECHD also announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, Oct. 28 through Thursday, Nov. 3.
Effingham County Health Department reminds the public that people who are up to date on vaccines have a much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people.
During the months of September and October over 2,300 doses of COVID vaccine were administered to Effingham County residents, including 300 individuals getting their first ever booster. Over 45,000 doses of COVID vaccine have now been administered to Effingham County residents, with nearly 16,600 having received their primary series, and 8,900 having had at least one booster.
Effingham County remains at a LOW Covid-19 Community Level.
