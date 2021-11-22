The Effingham County Health Department announced Monday the COVID-related death of an individual in their 60s, who was unvaccinated. The death brings the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county to 104.

The department also reported 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday through Sunday.

The seven-day test positivity rate for Region 6 and Effingham County were each at 5.6% through Nov. 19. ICU availability in our region still remains lower than the 20% warning level, with only 15% of beds available.

With Thanksgiving days away, the department asks the community to reduce their risks if attending family gatherings.

COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.

