The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced the COVID-related death of a county resident. The individual was in their 70s and unvaccinated.
Since Aug. 1, 2021, there have been 64 confirmed COVID-related deaths in Effingham County. Of these deaths, 42 were not vaccinated (66%), and of those, eight were younger than 65 and 34 were aged 65 and older.
Currently, 88% (5,318) of seniors in the county have completed the first series of vaccine. Of these, 4,031 have received at least one booster. Only seven of the deaths in the last year were up to date with their vaccines.
The ECHD also announced 68 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, July 29, through Thursday, Aug. 4. Of the 68 cases, only 14.5% were up to date with their vaccines, 54.5% had never received any vaccines, and a further 4.5% had only received one vaccine. Once again reinfections accounted for over 25% of cases; 67% of these reinfections had never received a vaccine, and only 11% were up to date with their vaccines.
Effingham County remains at a high COVID-19 Community Level. This is due to the level of COVID hospitalizations in the community, which again accounts for over 10% of hospital admissions. While case numbers have dropped, the health department noted they are still very high and undercounted due to access to home testing and those who do not test. Test positivity rate for the county is at 15.5%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes the following recommendations for those in a High-Level Community:
• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
• If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease:
- Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection.
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
- Talk to your health care provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing).
- Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing).
- Talk to your health care provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP and monoclonal antibodies.
• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease:
- Consider self-testing to detect infection before contact.
- Consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk.
People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
The health department reminds residents that the more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself.
“Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters. People who are up to date on vaccines have a much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people. So, whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, you can call the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 and choose the CLINIC option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment,” the health department stated in a news release.
A free COVID Testing Center is also available in the White Hoop Building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. Clinic hours have been expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 to noon and in the afternoon from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Testing is still drive-thru only.
ECHD asks people who need testing to drive into the white hoop building and to then call the health department at 217-342-9237 and choose the COVID testing call option. A member of the testing team will then come to you.
No insurance is required for these free tests, which are available to anyone 5 years old and older.
Also, no appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are the same day while PCR results take two to three days. There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
