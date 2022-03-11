The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported another COVID-related death. The individual was in their 60s and unvaccinated. This death brings the total number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in our county to 131.
Since August 2021, Effingham County has had 56 confirmed COVID-related deaths; 38 individuals (68%) were unvaccinated, only five individuals (9%) were completely up to date with their vaccines; a further 13 individuals (23%) were not up to date with their vaccinations. Of the unvaccinated deaths, 15 were under the age of 70, 10 of those deaths were aged 65 and under and a further 5 were aged between 66 and 69. There was only 1 vaccinated death under the age of 70.
With 58% of all adults in Effingham County fully vaccinated and nearly 90% of Seniors vaccinated, we can see how effective COVID vaccinations can be in reducing the risk of severe illness and death.
• Of the people who contracted COVID in January 2022, and were subsequently hospitalized, 16% had received a booster, and 84% were not up to date with their vaccinations.
• Of the people who contracted COVID in February 2022, and were subsequently hospitalized, 7% had received a booster, and 93% were not up to date with their vaccinations. (Source IDPH)
If you are due for your booster or still need your first COVID shots call the Effingham County Health Department on 217-342-9237 and ask for the Clinic to find out about walk-in clinics.
ECHD also announces 14 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, March 4 through Thursday, March 10. Breaking down the cases over those seven days; only 14% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 64% were completely unvaccinated, while 21% were not up to date with their vaccinations.
The Illinois Region 6, 7-day rolling test positivity was down to 1.5% through March 8, with Effingham County at 1% for the same period. ICU availability in our region is at 37%.
ECHD reminds residents that free drive-through rapid Antigen Tests are now available Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m. at 1904 South Banker St. in the old oil change place in front of the Village Square Mall
• No insurance is required for these free tests.
• This service is available to anyone seeking testing.
• For ages 5+.
• No appointment or physician order required.
• Rapid results the same day.
• Drive-through
• Rapid tests while supplies last.
• There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
For more information call ECHD on 217-342-9237 and select COVID Testing.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 8,519 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 149 deaths since March 4, 2022.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,045,718 cases, including 33,075 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since March 4, 2022, laboratories have reported 642,494 specimens for a total of 55,731,994. As of last night, 676 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 4-10, 2022 is 1.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 4-10, 2022 is 1.5%.
A total of 21,217,198 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,522 doses. Since March 4, 2022, 66,654 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
