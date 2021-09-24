The Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of the COVID-related death of another County resident, an individual in their 40s, bringing confirmed deaths to 82.
The Department also announces that 178 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday.
When added to the numbers released on Monday, Friday’s numbers bring our seven-day total to 264; Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 6.5% through Sept. 20, with Effingham County at 13% for the same period.
ICU bed availability in our region is at 17% – a warning indicator that our healthcare services are being stretched. Effingham County had the fifth highest daily new cases per 100K in the state of Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 21,787 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 239 additional deaths since Sept. 17.
