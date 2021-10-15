The Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of the COVID-related death of an unvaccinated county resident in their 90s. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths of county residents since the start of the pandemic to 98. Since Monday, 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported. When added to the numbers released on Monday it brings our seven-day total to 73.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 184 additional deaths since reporting Oct. 8. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,665,777 cases, including 25,407 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
The Effingham County Health Department would like to let the community know that while the Moderna Booster has been recommended, this is not the same as approved. The recommendation by the FDA panel is just the first step in the approval process. As soon as it is fully approved, we will let people know how and when they can book appointments. A Booster Dose is different from a Third Dose. It is likely that if/when approved the Moderna Booster will be half the dosage of the first two shots, while the third dose, which is only for the immunocompromised, is the full dosage. Currently you have to get the same vaccine brand that you started with. Currently you must get the same type or brand of vaccine as you started with.
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 3.8% through October 12, with Effingham County at 5% for the same period. ICU bed availability in our region is still at 21% just above the warning indicator that our healthcare services are being stretched.
As a community we know what to do and have all the resources to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the local health department said:
• Vaccinate
• Distance socially
• Use masks,
• Practice hand hygiene,
• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations,
• Avoid crowds
• Isolate and quarantine when required
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org .
