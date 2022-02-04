Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp told the Effingham County Health Committee this week there is a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
“Our numbers appear to be indicating that they are going down, but as always there is another variant out there,” Feldkamp said.
She said the next variant on the horizon to watch for is Omicron B-1-1.
“We’ll have to watch and see what happens,” she said.
She said after researching the variant it is more contagious that the original Omicron. Feldkamp is a little concerned after reviewing Effingham County Health Department statistics that indicate how much more contagious the Omicron variant was compared to the Delta variant.
She said the research she found on the Omicron B-1-1 variant shows it could be more contagious than the original Omicron.
Feldkamp compared ECHD statistics from the Delta variant surge Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, as compared to the Omicron variant surge Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 (One month).
Feldkamp said there were 3,153 positive cases during the five month Delta variant surge, whereas the Omicron variant produced 1,706 cases in only one month.
“We had almost half in one month with Omicron as to what we had in five months with the Delta surge,” she said.
During the five month Delta variant there were 36 confirmed deaths and during the one month Omicron surge there were 11 deaths. She said the health department had 2,600 unvaccinated cases 558 vaccinated cases during the Delta variant and 1,252 unvaccinated cases and 454 vaccinated cases with the Omicron variant.
Feldkamp said of the 36 confirmed deaths from the Delta variant 26 were unvaccinated and 10 were vaccinated. She said there were 11 Omicron variant deaths with seven unvaccinated and four vaccinated. Of the four vaccinated individuals who died only one received a booster shot.
“We are seeing a lot of people that are being reinfected within their 90 days especially with Omicron,” Feldkamp said. “We know it’s a new infection a not a test picking up their old infection. We had people within four to six week get reinfected again.”
She said if someone gets COVID they are not automatically covered or immune for 90 days.
“In most cases, the second time around was worse than the first,” she said about getting COVID a second time.
Effingham County Vaccinations
Feldkamp said the CDC and IDPH refer to a fully vaccinated person as someone who has had either the two does of Moderna or Pfizer or one shot Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. She said a person is considered “up-to-date” after they receive a COVID booster shot.
She said the total number of COVID-19 doses administered in Effingham County is 38,490. Feldkamp said of the total population in Effingham County 17,196 that have a least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
She said 15,762 forty-six percent of the entire population have been fully vaccinated:
• 65 and Older: 86 percent are fully vaccinated
• 16 to 64: 48 percent are fully vaccinated
• 18 and over: 57 percent are fully vaccinated.
• 12 to 17: 23 percent are fully vaccinated
• 5 to 11: 7.4 percent are fully vaccinated
7,389 booster shots have been administered by the Effingham County Health Department and 60 percent of seniors have received their booster dose according to their data.
There were 1,035 breakthrough cases in Effingham County that have had at least one vaccination. 15 breakthrough cases resulted in death. The youngest breakthrough case to pass away is 70-years-old.
