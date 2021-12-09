EFFINGHAM — In addition to the 109 confirmed COVID-related deaths in Effingham County since the pandemic began, there have been 18 deaths that are possibly COVID-related, local officials learned this week.
Karen Feldkamp, Effingham County Health Department emergency preparedness coordinator, reported those numbers to the Effingham County Health Committee on Wednesday.
"Despite what people think, there is a lot of investigation that goes in before IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) classifies a death as a COVID-related death,” Feldkamp said. “We know that there are some deaths out there that are still being investigated.”
The Effingham County Health Department is currently handling 190 cases of COVID-19, and 158 people who have been in close contact with COVID are in quarantine. Feldkamp said Wednesday there were at least 10 people in the hospital due to COVID.
Since the beginning of the pandemic through Dec. 8, ECHD reports there have been 7,425 COVID-19 cases in Effingham County, and 10,742 "close contacts" – of which 1,107 contracted COVID-19.
The ECHD has administered 34,146 COVID-19 vaccinations; 14,967, or 43.75%, Effingham County residents are fully vaccinated. Among Effingham County residents 65 and older, 84.88% are vaccinated. Among those ages 16 to 64, only 45.95% are fully vaccinated. Among those ages 12 to 17, 22.01% are fully vaccinated. Children ages 5 to 11 have only recently become eligible for the vaccine. Among that group, 6.4% have received one dose and 1.4% are fully vaccinated.
So far, ECHD has administered 4,413 COVID booster doses in Effingham County and 43% of seniors ages 65 and older have received a booster. In the 18-64 category, 18% have received booster doses.
Feldkamp said Effingham County has seen 439 "breakthrough" cases, in which people who have been fully vaccinated later tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 179 were age 65 and older. There have been 11 deaths among the breakthrough cases.
“Most of these are those vaccinated at the very beginning,” Feldkamp said.
Between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30, at the time of the delta variant surge, there were 2,256 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 1,873 were not vaccinated.
“So, a little over 83% were not vaccinated and 16% were vaccinated,” she said. “We had 35 confirmed deaths in that time frame.”
She added 25 of those who died were not vaccinated.
Feldkamp noted that local health officials are beginning to see an uptick in cases in the two weeks since Thanksgiving.
She said it takes approximately two weeks before cases start showing up, noting Thursday would be 14 days after Thanksgiving.
Feldkamp said in IDPH Region 6, which includes Effingham County, Intensive Care Unit bed availability is at 14% and Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate ending Dec. 5 was 8.7%, while Effingham County was 7.9%.
She said Tuesday night the IDPH and the Chicago Department of Public Health announced the first case of the omicron variant.
“They did say that individual was fully vaccinated and had their booster, but they were at home and not hospitalized,” she said. “So, I anticipate we'll have cases, too."
Vaccinations continue through the health department's drive-thru clinic, which Feldkamp thinks is the safest way to administer vaccinations since people have to stay in their cars.
“We have clinics scheduled in the month of December,” she said. “We are giving boosters, first and second doses, third doses and pediatric doses right now at the health department. We continue to vaccinate and we continue to contact trace and work with schools. We want to keep kids in schools, but want to keep everybody healthy.”
Heather Mumma, vice chair of the committee, praised the health department's work.
“I'm so proud of everything you do,” Mumma said. “I can't believe how on top of things you are. I feel privileged to be on this committee just to get to hear things because there is so much misinformation out there.”
“Combating misinformation is a full-time job. We spend a lot of time doing that,” Feldkamp said.
