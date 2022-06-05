The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 36 new cases of COVID from Friday, May 27, through Thursday, June 2.
ECHD notes last week’s cases show another marked increase on previous weeks’ numbers: May 20 to May 26 there were 27 cases. May 13 to May 19 there were 18 cases. May 6 to May 12 there were 15 cases, and April 29 to May 5 there were 12 cases.
The Health Department said it is receiving daily calls from people who have tested positive at home or who know they have been exposed to someone who tested positive on a home test.
"The amount of home tests means that we know our confirmed numbers are an undercount. We’d like to remind people of the steps they can take to reduce their risk of COVID. The more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself," the department stated in a release.
• Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters.
• Avoid crowded indoor spaces
• If you do go into crowded indoor spaces mask up. KN95 masks are very effective and comfortable to wear.
• Ensure good ventilation indoors.
• Do a rapid test before large gatherings and a few days after.
• Stay home and test if feeling unwell.
• Socialize outdoors.
• Wash your hands.
Whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, call the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 and choose the CLINIC option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment.
ECHD also reminds residents that free drive-thru Rapid Antigen Tests and PCR tests are available Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m. at 1904 South Banker St. in the former oil change facility in front of the Village Square Mall.
No insurance is required for these free tests. The service is available to anyone ages 5 and older seeking testing, and no appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are given the same day. PCR results take two to three days. There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
The Health Department is making plans to increase hours of testing and will be moving the location of the testing center. More details will follow.
For more information on testing call ECHD on 217-342-9237 and select COVID Testing.
