A mobile testing unit from the Illinois Department of Public Health will conduct COVID-19 testing in our area this weekend for anyone desiring a test. While anyone may participate, testing is especially recommended for essential workers (including health care workers, first responders, grocery store/convenience store workers, and persons working with vulnerable populations). Persons exhibiting COVID-like symptoms or who have been in contact with positive cases of COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested as well.
Insurance information will be collected at the time of service; however, there will be no cost to the individual. A physician's order is not required nor is an appointment necessary. Persons requesting service need only check in at the testing location. Results are normally available within two to three days and persons will be contacted by their local health department.
- Friday, June 26 — Effingham County Health Department, 901 W. Virginia, Effingham, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 27 — Crawford County Health Department, 202 N. Christopher Blvd, Robinson, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 28 — Clay County Health Department, 601 E. 12th Street, Flora, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, call the Clay County Health Department at 618-662-4406 or the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 during regular business hours.
