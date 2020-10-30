Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that Effingham County and 20 other counties in Region 6 will be under COVID-19 resurgence mitigation starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
The move means bars and restaurants can’t provide indoor service, along with other restrictions. Meetings, social events and other gatherings are limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity.
“It’s a big bomb they dropped,” said Gopher’s Bar and Grill co-owner and General Manager Nick Schuette, noting the Effingham business is still trying to process the resurgence mitigation.
The move was spurred by a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days across the region. An 8% or higher positivity rate exceeds the threshold set by the Restore Illinois Resurgence plan, automatically putting Region 6 in resurgence mitigation. Region 6 now has a 8.6% positivity rate.
“Region 6 is the 10th of 11 regions to require mitigation” Pritzker said during his Friday press conference. He expects the last region to trigger mitigation in the coming days, based on its metrics.
“This is a problem affecting the entire state,” Pritzker said. “Do what it takes to show that you care enough to help where you can. It just might save a life. It just might save you.”
“It was expected,” said Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman, who oversees Effingham and Clay counties’ health departments.
Due to the large amount of COVID testing in Champaign County, it kept the overall Region 6 positivity rate down. In early October the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the University of Illinois was giving repeated saliva testing to staff and students. IDPH noted due to the high volume of testing being administered by the university, metrics for the entire Region 6 were low despite other counties in the region having concerning numbers of cases. IDPH then stopped including results from the University’s saliva tests in Region 6’s overall metrics.
When asked if the resurgence mitigation would make a difference, Workman said he has concerns about compliance.
“If people actually complied with them,” he said. “I would hope that they do.”
Workman said the health department has some power to enforce the new requirements.
“We do have some authority,” he said. “It’s not extremely well spelled out, I think. I think mitigation would likely reduce the spread if everyone complied with it.”
Workman said he understands there are two sides to the story when it comes to people following COVID-19 restrictions.
“There’s some valid reasons why people don’t,” Workman said. “There’s people going bankrupt over this, but there are also people dying because of this, so I see both sides.”
Other counties in Region 6 include Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, and Lawrence counties.
The additional mitigation measures do not include election polls and schools.
The measures include:
Bars
- No indoor service.
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside.
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart.
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting.
- No dancing or standing indoors.
- Reservations required for each party.
- No seating of multiple parties at one table.
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service.
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart.
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting.
- Reservations required for each party.
- No seating of multiple parties at one table.
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity.
- No party buses.
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable.
Niemerg’s Steakhouse’s co-owner Jason Sandschafer is still planning how the restaurant will handle requiremetns.
“We are still processing it,” Sandschafer said.
Sandschater said the additional mitigation guidelines will affect his business.
“I’m sure it will,” Sandschafer said.
Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller is concerned about what economic impact the mitigation measures will have on the city.
“The city is very concerned,” Miller said. “The pandemic continues to have a financial impact to our local businesses and employees. The City will continue to support our businesses and citizens by expediting tent permits, liquor licenses, and pick-up/delivery locations as it has in the past.”
“We will continue to process grants and make applications as needed to the State for financial relief,” Miller said.
He said he is also concerned about the health and safety implications created by the additional mitigation.
“The City continues to worry about the health of our citizens, and it encourages citizens to follow the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) requirements of wearing a mask and social distancing. We are also concerned that our local hospital can maintain sufficient rooms available for not only COVID patients, but patients with other health concerns as well,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.