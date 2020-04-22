Norbert Soltwedel of Shumway is planting beans first on his farmland this year.
Soltwedel partners with his brother, Delbert, and nephew David to make up the Soltwedel Family Partnership. They farm 2,700 acres.
“We’ve had good results with early planting beans, and not so good results with early planting corn.” Soltwedel said.
Soltwedel said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the partnership to have discussions before planting season on what would happen if one of the partners got sick. He said so far suppliers have been able to get them everything they need, considering the fact some local businesses have closed their doors. Agriculture and related businesses are considered essential under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
“Luckily we haven’t had any disruptions like that,” Soltwedel said. “Everything is being delivered on time. No disruptions in the supply channel.”
He also said this year he would be planting more beans than he normally plants. With gas prices going down in the wake of the pandemic, the demand for ethanol is down as well.
“We’ve really lost our ethanol market,” Soltwedel said. “That will be the big hit this year as far as profitability goes.”
“The price of corn has come down a lot,” Soltwedel said. “The beans are relatively stronger.”
He said planting beans is less expensive than planting corn right now.
“It just seemed like the proper thing to do,” Soltwedel said about planting more beans.
This time last year farmers were faced with weather issues, with wet fields causing planting delays.
“It’s been a very good spring,” Soltwedel said. “This year we aren’t dealing with too much moisture and getting in the field.”
“We just couldn’t get out and do anything last year,” Soltwedel said.
He said this year they have had to do a lot of land leveling and conservation work.
“That’s one thing we are doing differently this year,” Soltwedel said. “Our goal is to improve our field drainage.”
Soltwedel said they should get their beans in by this weekend and he expects to finish all planting by the first week of May. He said this year — other than a few maintenance issues they experience every year — things have been operationally normal.
“It’s a good year in regards to weather and getting the work done,” Soltwedel said. “The only big issue is the crop prices.”
“Every year is different,” Soltwedel said.
Gary Coffey of Ashmore estimates he will finish his spring planting this week, possibly by Thursday if it doesn’t rain.
The 70-year-old farmer and his son have been planting corn and soybeans on their farmland in Ashmore, Charleston and near Kansas, Illinois. Coffey said the corn and beans are planted on a 50/50 rotation.
Planting continues for Coffey despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, Coffey said, hasn’t affected most aspects of the planting season.
The biggest impact Coffey said he has seen is on corn bushel prices.
“It’s sure put a dent on prices,” Coffey said of the pandemic. “It’s really hurt prices. Usually, we’d be getting around $4.27 for corn (per bushel), and right now, it’s under $4. It takes away from the profit and then some.”
Coffey said he’s heard from grain elevator operators that many farmers have brought their crops to the elevators, where they await selling, but those crops have not been selling. He said farmers are then stuck with those crops in the elevators, and the prices for the crops may fall below a farmer’s break-even cost, which is different for every farmer, Coffey said.
Beans are the last of Coffey’s crop to be planted, which Coffey said he typically plants around late April to early May. The corn was finished on Wednesday.
Unlike last spring, rain hasn’t affected planting much. A wet spring delayed the 2019 planting season, causing the harvest season to be later as well.
“The rain has not held us back out in the field,” Coffey said. “It’s been pretty dry, so we’re not hurting real bad.”
Coffey said it’s been so dry that he’s had to clean air filters in his farming equipment because of the dust. The National Weather Service has forecasted an 80 percent chance of rain for both Ashmore and Effingham Thursday, with a chance of thunderstorms Friday night.
The Illinois Farm Bureau reports that ethanol plants account for approximately one-third of the demand for Illinois corn. Current ethanol production is at its lowest in over six years, effectively lowering ethanol plants’ corn bids.
Corn prices have dropped by more than 10 percent since mid-February, and the May futures contract has dropped 15 percent, or 61 cents per bushel, since Jan. 14, the bureau reported.
