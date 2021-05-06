COVID-19 cases are slowing in this area, members of the Effingham County Health Committee heard this week during their monthly update on the pandemic.
“If you look at the counties in the state of Illinois, Effingham County is in the top 25 percent of the state in terms of fully vaccinated population,” said the Effingham County Health Department’s Deena Mosbarger.
“We are in a better place than the last time we talked as far as positive cases,” added Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp. “Right now in Effingham County we currently have eight confirmed cases and 42 in quarantine.”
Feldkamp said Effingham County has had 4,684 positive COVID-19 cases and 6,105 placed in quarantine.
“Our numbers have slowed down in reference to people looking to get the COVID vaccine,” Feldkamp said. “We are combining our first dose and second dose clinics together. There has definitely been a steady decline in interest in getting the shots.”
She said she thinks the reduction is due to pharmacies and local providers giving the vaccine.
“The health department has given 12,170 COVID vaccines and according to the state 19,287 doses administered to people in the county,” Feldkamp said. “We have 9,700 people who are fully vaccinated which is about 26 to 27 percent of our population.”
“I want to give a shout out to the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers who have come to every clinic,” Feldkamp said. “They’ve really stepped up.”
She said if the MRC hadn’t shown up it would have been a lot harder on the Effingham County Health Department staff.
Feldkamp said unfortunately they were still seeing positive cases in schools causing kids to be put in quarantine. She said currently they are not seeing number of positive cases they were a month ago.
“This has been encouraging,” Feldkamp said.
Feldkamp said they would be developing guidance such as masking and social distancing for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. She said the state is making testing available to the schools.
“If it means less kids are out of school, that is something we want to look at,” Feldkamp said.
She said the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine out of the three (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson) that is approved for individuals 16 and older. Currently, she said Pfizer testing is underway for those 12-15 and she believes it will be approved for that age ground in the next few weeks.
Evening and Saturday vaccination clinics are expected to be set up if the 12-15 age group are approved for the Pfizer vaccine to make it more convenient for parents according to Feldkamp.
Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked if parents would have to sign off on vaccines given to younger age group.
“Yes,” Feldkamp said.
She said the health department has been lucky they haven’t had to put any of the Effingham County school districts on remote learning this school year.
“I attribute that with schools working closely with us,” Feldkamp said.
McCain asked Feldkamp what people should do with their vaccination cards.
“It’s your health record so I tell everyone to keep it. There may be times when you have to show it,” Feldkamp said.
She said at events with seating restrictions like graduation fully vaccinated people don’t get counted towards the attendance limits.
“Some schools are asking people to bring your shot cards if you are attending an event,” Feldkamp said. “They don’t have to count you in their 25 percent attendance limit.”
Feldkamp said the pause on Johnson and Johnson vaccine was lifted and plan to offer a J & J clinic on Saturday, May 15.
McCain asked Feldkamp if they had any situation where they had to destroy any expired vaccine.
“We haven’t had anything to expire yet,” Feldkamp said.
She said if any doses get close to expiration they get the vaccine back to the state for redistribution. Feldkamp said there are places in the state where the demand outweighs the supply.
“There is plenty of vaccine downstate,” Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said.
Workman said he is concerned with the fact he seeing more people not wearing masks and social distancing.
“The recommendations are to still to socially distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated,” Workman said. “The recommendations are still in place. It seems to me like there are a lot of people not following the guidelines.”
