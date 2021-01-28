GREENUP – A husband and wife team recently took full ownership of a long-time grocery store in Greenup.
Brad and Leslie Willams became new owners of the Greenup IGA on Jan. 4. Neither one is a stranger to the grocery business.
“I started with pop bottles when I was about 13-years-old and I’ve been in the grocery business ever since,” Brad Williams said.
In years past, pop was only sold in bottles in cartons of six or eight, requiring a deposit per bottle that became an additional part of bottled soda cost in the 60s and 70s – long before plastic bottles were on the market. When customers returned pop bottles to the grocery store, they were given their deposit money back. The pop bottles were then sent back to the soda company to be recycled and refilled. Some kids back in the day even made a little spending money going from house to house collecting bottles or finding discarded bottles to take back to the grocery store.
Williams started his grocery career at the IGA in Casey.
He had the inside track on the grocery business since his dad was manager of the Casey IGA from 1954 until he retired in 1999. When his father retired, Brad Williams moved up the ladder after working 25 years in Casey.
“I took dad’s manager position when he retired in 1999,” Williams said.
He said he met his wife Leslie at the Casey store in 2000. Williams said both he and Leslie worked in several grocery store departments over the years.
“In a small store, you have to do a little bit of everything,” Williams said.
Williams said the owners of the Casey store at the time sent he and his wife to San Antonio to open Save-A-Lot stores in 2003.
Meanwhile, in 2005, Williams said the Greenup IGA was closed due to a fire and bankruptcy. He said Bob Rynke bought store and offered Williams an opportunity to move back to Illinois to manage the Greenup store. This month Brad and Leslie became full owners of the Greenup store purchasing it from Bob Rynke.
“A lot of people in this town learned what it was like not to have a grocery store in their community,” Williams said. “We appreciate the community supporting us when we opened the store.”
Williams said he enjoys being a part of the Greenup community.
“There are a lot of towns loosing stores,” Williams said. “Once a town looses a grocery store in a small town of two to three thousand people, the chances of getting it back are really slim.”
“We’re just a small town store and we try to bend over backwards for our customers,” Williams said.
He said there is one tradition they’ve never stopped. From the early days of grocery stores, men and women both have helped customers get groceries to their cars.
“We still have carry-out service. In fact, I have one carry-out boy who sings on the way out to the car,” Williams said. “People really enjoy his singing.”
He said he has a meat cutter on staff seven days a week and has a in-store deli. Williams said he keeps a clean store, focuses on good customer service and uses social media to get his message out.
“My wife takes pictures and posts on Facebook what lunch special we have in the deli every day. She sometimes posts a hot deal and within minutes people are coming in to pick it up,” Williams said.
Williams said his biggest challenge since purchasing the grocery store is getting state authorization for accepting WIC cards and securing a liquor license. He said the state is a little behind due to COVID-19.
Williams said. “We can now receive WIC, however we are still waiting for a liquor license. We hope to get it soon.”
Williams said he has five full-time and 17 part-time employees working at the Greenup IGA.
Brad Williams said several people have asked him since he and his wife took ownership whether or not he was going to change the name.
“I’m keeping this an IGA. It’s going to remain Greenup IGA,” Williams said.
Greenup IGA has a website at greenupiga.com or search for its Facebook page.
