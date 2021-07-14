A man and his wife escaped without injury from a house fire in Altamont on Wednesday evening.

Jason Williams watched from the high school parking lot as firefighters continued to battle the blaze at 106 S. Ewing St. at about 6 p.m.

He had smelled smoke and fled with his wife, Barb, after grabbing a few items – including the medical supplies for one of his daughters. Neither daughter, Olivia, 19, nor Megan, 17, were home at the time of the fire.

"I'm just grateful no one was hurt," said Williams, who said his family has lived in the home for about 12 years.

Effingham Daily News Editor Jeff Long can be reached at jeff.long@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151 ext. 129. Follow him on Twitter @EDN_editor

Tags

Trending Video

Editor

Graduated with a degree in journalism from UW-Madison in 1987. Reporter at a newspaper outside London, England. Then a reporter at papers in Pennsylvania and Virginia. For 13 years, a reporter and editor at the Chicago Tribune. Named EDN editor in 2014.