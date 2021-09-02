EFFINGHAM — Funding for a set of new pickleball courts spiked on Wednesday when a local couple donated $20,000 to help provide a future for the fast-growing game in Effingham.
Brian and Nancy Sehy presented the check to the Effingham Park District prior to the district’s monthly board meeting Wednesday evening at Hendelmeyer Park. Brian’s brother, Russ, is the board’s president. Brian is an avid pickleball player, one who has observed the game’s growth citywide over the past two years. He finds that the game is one that can be played regardless of one’s age or skill-level.
“I think the fact that it attracts all ages — any age can be competitive — we just wanted to be a part of that,” Brian said. “It’s something that I enjoy doing as a player and I see a lot of excitement with people finally getting out of their houses (after) COVID. People can come out and exercise at any age — young and old — and I just really love this renewed energy (and) this excitement that this has generated in Effingham.”
The Park District had initially earmarked $50,000 for the project, but district Director Jeff Althoff said that the cost for the project has increased to $75,000 due to some revisions to the overall plan, such as expanding the number of courts in the project from eight to 10 and building permanent nets instead of temporary ones. Currently, $30,000 has been raised, with another $30,000 likely to be sent in by the end of October.
Because the district doesn’t have a lot of extra money floating around to pay for the entire cost of the project, it has to rely on donations such as the one that the Sehys provided Wednesday evening.
“We don’t have a lot of extra money at the Park District with everything that’s gone on,” Althoff said. “That’s why we’ve looked to the community to raise this money and make donations toward this project, which a lot of people have stepped up to do.”
Once complete, the 10 courts will provide an exclusive home for pickleball in the city and match the kind of courts built in nearby areas like Teutopolis, Marion and Evansville, Indiana. The existing tennis courts will be repainted, requiring the courts to be closed for at least four to six days before reopening and a 4-foot-high fence will be added in the middle of the complex to separate the courts. Wind screens will also be placed to help protect players from unpredictable wind conditions.
The paint has arrived, along with the nets, but the fence posts are absent, in large part due to the supply chain issues that have affected numerous products and services across the country this year. Brian is looking forward to having a facility designed especially for pickleball, not something shared with their tennis-playing brethren.
“Everyone’s excited about these 10 new courts,” Brian said. “It’s rare for a community our size to have these kinds of courts available, to have permanent pickleball courts is very rare. It’s really going to be a pickleball facility. It’s not retrofitted from a tennis court, it’s going to be a permanent pickleball facility.”
Althoff estimates the courts should be ready by the end of the month and is excited to see the continued progress of the sport over the course of the coming years.
“We just hope that the pickleball program continues to grow,” Althoff said. “It seems to be generating more and more interest and not only (does this) give the local community a nice facility to come play at, (it also) allows us to host some tournaments and draw some people from out of town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.