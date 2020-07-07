Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman anticipates receiving a Contact Tracing Grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health for $817,632 to help with the local COVID-19 response. But he said that amount is not guaranteed. Workman said they would learn by the end of the wek if the grant is approved and for the amount.
Workman this week told the Effingham County Board Health Committee that applications are still being taken for contact tracer positions. Each contract tracer will serve a dual role in times when contact tracing activities are low. The job positions will be filled after funding from the Illinois Department of Health contact tracing grant is officially approved. The positions are all full-time and term of employment would be until May 31, 2021 or an extension of the grant program.
One contact tracer will serve as contract tracing grant manager responsible for supervision of the contact tracing staff. This position requires the applicant to have an Illinois Registered Nurse License and reports to the public health nursing director.
In addition to their contact tracer responsibilities, four positions will split their contact tracing role in four different areas. – IT and web support, fiscal support/data manager, business support manager and bilingual contact tracer.
Preferred requirements for IT and web support applicants include having a CISCO certification with web build/design experience, Fiscal Support/Data Manager contact tracer associates degree or higher in accounting, business support manager associates of science degree or higher in business or marketing and able to handle speaking engagements, resource manager contact tracer will organize information resources to support persons in isolation and an associates of science degree in marketing and social services are preferred and bilingual contract tracer should be fluent in English and Spanish.
A comprehensive look at all requirements for the open contact tracer positions are available online at effcohealth.org/contact-tracing-job-positions/
All applicants must have a valid Illinois drivers license and have access to reliable transportation.
In other discussions, Workman said the ECHD has been busy working with schools wanting to open their doors this fall. He told to the committee he has been to several meetings to include meetings with Effingham County School District Superintendents.
Workman said Effingham County townships wanting to host their annual town meetings in July of 2020 should seek written approval from the health department.
He said as of Tuesday afternoon there were no additional COVID-19 cases to report so far and that 5 tested positive on Monday. He said out of the 106 tested in a drive through test site at the health department a couple of weeks ago, no test results came back positive.
Meanwhile, members of the Effingham County Board Economic Development Advisory Board and Grant Research Committee met briefly to discuss the board’s business revolving loan fund. Committee Member Heather Mumma asked Committee Chairman David Campbell about actions taken at last month’s meeting giving borrowers an option to suspend payments until October.
“How were the suspended payments being received?” Mumma asked.
Campbell said there were a couple of borrowers taking advantage of the temporary suspension of payments. He said many have been making payments and an additional $1,875 was added to the revolving loan fund available for business loans.
Last month the total amount available to the committee for businesses loans was just under $7,000 and currently have $8,841 available to loan. Any businesses that want to pursue a county board revolving fund loan can find a link to an application online at www.co.effingham.il.us/economic-development .
Campbell said he had one business interested in possibly exploring a loan and would like to see more businesses taking advantage of the county’s loan opportunity.
Mumma asked about the DCEO grant program and if any of the Effingham County board applicants received their grants.
“We are still waiting to hear back. I know the city (city of Effingham) got approval on a couple of theirs.” Campbell said. “They are a month ahead of us getting the loans out. So, I am hoping we’ll hear something in the next week or two.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.