EFFINGHAM — Effingham County is moving forward with plans to demolish and rebuild a structure that has long been a popular gathering place for residents in the heart of downtown Effingham.
The Effingham County Board recently earmarked $130,000 in county American Rescue Plan Act funds for a project aimed at improving the Effingham County Museum grounds, including the replacement of the gazebo.
The board discussed the project during a Tax and Finance Committee Meeting a few days prior to approving the funding for the project during its meeting Feb. 21.
“After a couple previous Building and Grounds Committee meetings, I was, and I’ll use the exact words, the person that’s going to spearhead the gazebo and museum grounds updates that are needed,” Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee member Josh Douthit said during the meeting Feb. 16.
The county has been considering making improvements to both the gazebo and the museum’s grounds since before the current board took over from the previous board.
The county has already paid approximately $3,000 for a study of the grounds and gazebo to give the board a clearer idea of what work needs to be done.
During the Tax and Finance Committee meeting, Douthit said if the board doesn’t initiate the project soon, the situation will likely worsen and could even pose as a potential legal risk for the county due to the issues with both the gazebo and the drainage on the grounds of the museum.
“It’s something that has to be completed, or we’re going to have possible liability issues with the water running over the sidewalk and freezing,” said Douthit, who is also Effingham County Board chairman. “And that gazebo was even inspected by our guys, and they got under there and saw there were some severe issues with the structural integrity possibly coming the more the weather hits it.”
Tax and finance Committee member Jeremy Kyle expressed some concern regarding the overall cost of the project.
“I just feel like $130,000 for a gazebo is a little high,” Kyle said during the committee’s meeting.
Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee Chairman Norbert Soltwedel and Douthit explained the project.
“I think the proposal is more than what we’re seeing over there now, so what we will end up is something different,” Soltwedel said.
“My goal is to improve it, not just put it back exactly like it is, meaning more concrete where people can walk and not be in the mud,” Douthit said.
Although the project will include the demolition and reconstruction of the gazebo, the board hopes to build a gazebo that is also styled after the museum.
According to Douthit, the gazebo project will include a larger opening, which would make the gazebo better equipped to be used for performances and presentations.
During the same Tax and Finance Committee meeting, Douthit also said the new gazebo will be beneficial to the Effingham Farmers Market, which is held on the grounds of the museum.
“We want to really make it more appealing and beneficial to everyone in the community to use for events and things like that,” Douthit said.
Plans for the new gazebo also include the lowering of its floor and handicap accessibility.
Also during their regular meeting Feb. 21, the board approved a list of capital improvements that include the replacement of the Effingham County Office Building’s water-damaged roof, the replacement of several of the Effingham County Office Building’s windows, as well as audio and visual equipment for the county boardroom.
In addition to approving plans for improvements to the county’s buildings and grounds, the board voted to appoint former Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann as the Effingham County Assistant EMA coordinator. Board member Elizabeth Huston voted against Niemann’s appointment.
“I just had some questions, especially from my constituents in my district, as far as how the job posting was done,” Huston said. “Because I’ve heard a few people say that they might have been interested if they were given more notice of the opportunity.”
Douthit said the application for the position was posted on the board in the county office building, on the county’s website and was offered internally for a period of two weeks before being taken down.
“That was the only interest we received on that,” Douthit said regarding Niemann’s application.
The board also once again tabled the appointment of Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns to the county’s 911 Board at the recommendation of Effingham County State’s Attorney Aaron Jones.
Jones has been searching for additional information on the matter to ensure that appointing a sheriff to the 911 Board is entirely legal.
“I want to put this situation behind us, but I think in light of some of the information I found out last week, we’re not quite there yet,” Jones said.
