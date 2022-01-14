Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.