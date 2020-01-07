EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Health Department will serve as a pilot site for the transition from Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, paper checks to electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, cards.
Effingham County Health Department Public Health Administrator Jeff Workman told the Effingham County Board Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain and member Lloyd Foster on Tuesday that his department was preparing to train for the upcoming transition; Vice Chairwoman Heather Mumma was not present.
Workman said the state is required to have eWIC in place by Oct. 1. Other states have already started the transition, he added.
“Illinois is kind of behind the curb a little bit on rolling it out. Other states have rolled it out already,” Workman said.
Workman said training for WIC site staffs across the state is required in order to teach workers how to reload the EBT cards, how to use them and more. He said training is expected to begin for Effingham County Health Department staff in February.
Workman said the state will need to work with around 6,000 vendors during the transition. He added that at big-chain companies like Walmart, the transition will be smoother than it would for small stores and locally owned markets that will still have to be approved to accept eWIC.
Meanwhile, the committee heard from Workman that the health department is seeking to hire someone who is bilingual in order to better serve the community. An employment application can be found on the Effingham County Health Department’s website or the health department can be reached at 217-342-9237.
In other matters, the committee heard the health department will be instrumental in promoting the upcoming census. Workman said the health department will be reaching out to what the United States Census Bureau considers the “hard-to-count” population.
The “hard-to-count” population includes snowbirds, or those who travel elsewhere in colder seasons, high school to college-age students, those ages 0 to 5 years old and the homeless.
Workman said the department will market the census in its facility and by posting materials in doctors’ offices and other medical facilities. The census will be available to fill out online or on a form starting April 1.
In other matters, the committee:
• Heard the health department was awarded a $7,500 Medical Reserves Corps Challenge Award Grant from the National Association of County and City Health Officials. According to the NACCHO website, the grant could be used for educational programs, community outreach programs or other programs.
• Heard the health department underwent active shooter training in December. Workman said the training was successful, and he heard from staff the training was helpful.
