EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board has tabled a request to use federal pandemic relief funds to give qualified child-care workers $2,000 vouchers to spend in the county.
The county has received about $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Community-Based Planning Project has asked that $370,000 of that be distributed as vouchers among 187 licensed child-care workers. Under the proposal, they must work at licensed child care centers or be licensed in-home providers who have cared for children for at least six months.
The proposal was presented to the Tax and Finance Committee by the leaders of the community group: Johnna Schultz, assistant director at the Effingham Public Library, and Courtney Yockey, CEO of the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance.
The County Board unanimously tabled the proposal, which had been recommended for approval by the Tax and Finance Committee. The board asked the committee to gather more information at its meeting in December.
If passed by the County Board, the South Central Illinois Regional Planning Commission would have to confirm in writing the $370,000 is an eligible ARPA expense before it could be distributed.
In other matters, the board:
- Appointed two doctors to the Effingham Board of Health. Dr. James C. Graham was appointed for a term from Nov. 15 through June 30, 2023, and Dr. Jennifer Dust was appointed for a term from Nov. 15 through June 30, 2024.
- Approved three bids for delinquent properties sold by silent auction.
- Authorized the Effingham Masonic Lodge and Effingham County Historical Society to restore the cornerstone on the Effingham County Museum.
- Approved gift cards for county employees in lieu of a Christmas party.
- Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Effingham for Airport Road.
- Approved a salary schedule for non-union employees for fiscal year 2022.
The board went into closed session at the request of Sheriff Paul Kuhns for a union negotiation update. No action was taken by the board after the closed session.
A special board meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. to close out the year-end business.
