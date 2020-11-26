EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board closed the fiscal year 2020 budget this week and looked ahead to 2021, which starts Dec. 1.
While the 2020 budget is closed, Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said on Wednesday the final numbers for the budget are still not in after being questioned by board member John Perry whether the county came under or over budget.
Effingham County Board Office Administrator Deb Ruholl explained the final numbers weren’t available yet because the county treasurer’s office is behind. The office is short-staffed due to COVID-19 and late tax payments this year, she said.
However, Ruholl said the county might end the year in the red since it did not budget for the SmartWatt payment. The county board approved a final agreement with SmartWatt in January in the amount of $789,015 for an energy-efficient HVAC system for the county building. The board decided to pay cash to save on interest charged for spreading out payments.
County Board members voted unanimously to approve closing out the FY 2020 budget and moved on to the FY 2021 budget, which they also approved, although one member questioned one part of it.
“How does this affect separate accounts such as mental health?” Perry asked. “We indicated to them we would give them a little bump each year for cost.”
“Giving anyone additional funds at this point would be irresponsible on our behalf, especially without knowing the impact of COVID three, four or five months down the road,” Board member and Tax and Finance Committee Chairman Rob Arnold said. “Our scope is going to be hold the line for everyone across the board until we see what’s going to happen.”
Board Members Heather Mumma, Lloyd Foster and David Campbell were not present at Wednesday’s meeting. Jeff Simpson participated in the meeting by phone.
Niemann read a resolution of appreciation for two retiring board members. Jeff Simpson, representing District F, and Lloyd Foster, representing District A, were recognized for their combined 27 years of service to the board.
Simpson served over 29 years as Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments officially starting in March 1, 1980, and leaving his post in December 2009. Simpson, with a passion for county government, ran for the District F seat in 2010. He did not run for reelection this year.
Simpson was appreciative of the honor.
“I would just say thank you and going forward best wishes and good luck,” he said.
“You have been a tremendous asset,” Niemann said.
District F voting precincts are Mound 1, Mound 2 and Mound 3, which includes the city of Altamont and rural area around Altamont.
Elizabeth Huston and Bruce Kessler faced off for republican District F candidate in the March primary. Huston won the primary contest and earned the seat defeating Democratic contender Anthony Robertson in the Nov. 3 election.
Foster served on the board from December 1972 through November 1981 and from December 2012 to current. Foster served as Summit Township supervisor off and on for more than 30 years and is a founding member of the Shumway Fire Protection District board.
“Lloyd has served with dedication working faithfully to carry out the duties of a county board member,” Niemann said. “He has performed his duties diligently as a county board member and his commitment to representing the people of Effingham County.”
Effingham County District A voting precincts are Banner, Summit 1, Douglas 1, Douglas 2 and Douglas 3 north of Effingham that includes Shumway, Green Creek and a portion of Lake Sara.
Foster did not seek reelection. Norbert Soltwedel, Eric Petty and Gerald Kinkelaar, all Republicans, faced off for Foster’s District A board seat in the March primary. Soltwedel won the primary and ran unopposed to win the District A seat on Nov. 3.
