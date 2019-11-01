The Effingham County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an Effingham man, according to Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.
Rhodes said that on Wednesday at 6:38 a.m., her office was called to a residence on Route 40 west of Lake Sara Road in reference to a deceased male. Effingham County deputies identified the man as 25-year-old Keith Lasher.
The Effingham County detective unit ISP crime scene unit were contacted to assist in the investigation. After the scene was processed, Lasher’s body was transported to the HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital morgue.
An autopsy report was scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. Toxicology results are pending, and the coroner’s and sheriff’s departments and ISP continue to investigate.
Rhodes on Friday said the death was not a suicide, and toxicology results are likely to come back in about three weeks. She said there were no obvious signs of injury or trauma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.