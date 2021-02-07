Members of the Effingham County Economic Development Advisory Board are looking for businesses interested in taking advantage of the Effingham County Revolving Loan Fund Program.
The fund has $30,000 available to loan, said Economic Development Advisory Board Chairman David Campbell during a monthly advisory board meeting recently.
Revolving loans available through the county have a fixed interest rate. Repayment of the loans are based on the life expectancy of assets financed ranging from two to five years in length. The revolving loan program expects one hire or retention of one employee for every $15,000 loaned.
The Effingham County revolving loan program started after the county received a $90,0000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture in March 2013.
Campbell said a current or future business wanting to apply can find a five-page application for the revolving loan online at the Effingham County website: co.effingham.il.us/sites/default/files/economic-development/Revolving%20Loan%20Fund%20Application.pdf.
One Effingham County business took advantage of the program and paid off its loan early.
Steve Davis, owner of Steve’s Liquor and Snacks, paid off his $30,000 five-year loan in a little over three years. The loan was granted to the business by the Effingham County Board in August 2017 and paid off in September of last year. The business opened on Jan. 13, 2018.
“We were just happy we could help Steve out with his loan,” Campbell said. “He did really well and he paid it off early.”
“Steve created six jobs with his new business,” Campbell said.
“This has been one of our real successes,” Advisory Board Member Larry Taylor said.
Davis was a securities broker for close to 30 years before getting into the liquor business.
Davis lived only a half-mile away from where the business is now located at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and North 1000th Road, east of Funkhouser. He said he passed by the intersection every day thinking that it was a really busy intersection and would be a great place to locate a business.
“Before I opened up, I checked with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see what the traffic count was at this intersection,” Davis said. “In 2016, it was 6,200 cars a day.”
“I always liked retail,” Davis said. “After being in the broker’s business for just about 30 years, I thought I had enough and needed to do something different.”
Davis said when the property came up for sale he made an offer. He learned about the county’s business loan program from an article in the newspaper.
To get the advisory board approval for the loan, Davis had to make a presentation to the board and provide his future business projections.
The loan came in handy before he opened because he felt he didn’t have enough budgeted when he was putting his plan together for equipment.
“I needed shelving, a walk-in cooler and refrigeration units,” Davis said.
He said the loan program was an attractive offer with a low interest rate. Davis said paying the loan off on schedule may have been a more economical way to go. However, he had another reason to pay it off early.
“I was in a position to go ahead and pay it off and make sure the money went back into the fund so other businesses could take advantage of the program. I really think this is good program.” Davis said.
Davis said the county revolving loan program is a great way to promote small business in Effingham County.
“I have to hand it to the board for being business friendly around here. It’s a breath of fresh air to have a pro-business environment.” Davis said.
During the advisory board meeting, member and City of Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull said John Boos and Co. is planning a 91,000-square-foot expansion in the future and plans to hire more employees. He did not say how many the company intends to add.
“This should be a pretty good-sized investment by the company,” Hull said.
Hull also mentioned the city received a 50/50 matching grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation to extend Thies Avenue to accommodate the Boos expansion.
