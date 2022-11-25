As some school districts in the United States ban certain books deemed inappropriate for students, many districts, like those in Effingham County, have remained unaffected by the book-banning trend that has been increasingly steadily in recent years.
Recent book restrictions have been aimed at the materials assigned to or made available to students at their schools. Many of them stem from residents who are offended by content that includes commentary on topics like racism and gender.
Superintendents from several Effingham County school districts, including Altamont, Dieterich and Teutopolis, say they have never heard of any books being banned or any efforts to do so in their districts.
“We are not presently aware of any ongoing parent or community concern,” Teutopolis Unit 50 Superintendent Matthew Sturgeon said.
The language in the Teutopolis Unit 50 student handbook and the district’s policy regarding its library and curriculum do not make any reference to potential banning or censoring of books.
“The library provides the opportunity and the materials for profitable research and pleasurable reading essential to the well-balanced development of every student,” the Unit 50 student handbook states.
Additionally, The Effingham Daily News reached out to Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Andy Johnson, but he was unavailable for comment.
