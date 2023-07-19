The Effingham County Board is continuing to explore energy savings options after voting during a regular meeting Monday to request a more in-depth project plan for the Effingham County Office Building, which currently includes new windows and the installation of a rooftop solar system.
Blaine Meadows, an account executive with Centrica Business Solutions, answered several questions from board members about the company and their plans for the county.
“We specialize in bundled energy efficiency solutions with local governments,” Meadows said.
The company’s plans for the county currently consist of replacing the windows on the top two floors of the county office building and installing a rooftop solar system there as well.
“And in addition to that, we will look for other efficiency savings throughout the county that we might have missed the first time around,” Meadows said.
Meadows said the current estimated cost of the entire project is roughly $353,000 with the rooftop solar system costing an estimated $158,000 and the rest of the remaining $195,000 going toward the replacement of windows and any remaining features of the efficiency project.
Meadows said the rooftop solar system could produce energy for up to 25 years.
“The electricity that will be produced from the solar system over 17 years, will produce roughly $169,000 in savings that will offset your utility savings over 17 years,” he said.
Additionally, Meadows said the county could benefit from federal incentives if they decide to move forward with the project.
“So not only do the incentives help to cover a portion of the cost of the windows up front, but then over 17 years, the savings derived from the solar system itself will help pay for the rest of the project,” he said.
Before the board voted unanimously to request exact project figures, Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit explained why he thinks the energy savings project could be beneficial to the county.
“My reasoning for bringing it to the board is that we were going to spend $195,00 on just windows, and if we can do a dual project and save energy in the future, I think it makes sense to at least entertain,” Douthit said.
Effingham County Board member Norbert Soltwedel asked if there would be any cost for the county to request the final project figures unless it were to proceed with the plans.
“If you do proceed with the project, than the project development agreement, which I mentioned, usually runs from $10,000 to $30,000, is put into the gross cost of the project once that project is completed, so there is no cost to the county up front,” Meadows said.
When asked by Effingham County Board member Sandra Gillet what the timeline of the project would look like, Meadows said the energy savings projects are completed “usually within 60-90 days.”
Also during the meeting, board members honored a few of the county’s recent retirees for their “dedication to the people of Effingham County.”
Crystal Schutzbach, the first retiree to be honored, recently wrapped up career with the Effingham County Health Department spanning more than three decades.
“Crystal’s been with the health department for 32 years, so at some point she probably stuck me with a needle,” Douthit joked.
The board also honored retiree Frances Arnold for her 21 years of service with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department.
“Franny’s been very loyal, very job conscientious,” Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said. “We’re gonna miss you, Franny.”
Meanwhile, the board recognized Jane Lustig, who served the county for 15 years, working both for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and in IT support.
“Jane worked for us in the sheriff’s office part-time, and we were really lucky to have her,” Kuhns said. “We will miss her too.”
Lustig was unable to attend the meeting Monday.
Each of the retirees honored during Monday’s meeting were also gifted a clock when they were recognized.
Effingham County Board member Elizabeth Huston was absent.
In other matters, the board:
• Appointed Michael Bowman to the Edgewood Bi-County Fire District for a term lasting from July 17, 2023 until April 30, 2026
• Approved the resignation of Ernest Garbe from the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission.
• Approve the final plat of the Doug and Denise Walk subdivision.
• Allocated $3,133.50 in county ARPA funds for plans for a new courtyard gazebo.
• Allocated $270 in earmarked ARPA funds to fund the poster campaign for the county’s Childcare Gap Scholarship.
• Appointed Dr. Michael Williamson, Dr. Greg Campos and Amy Guy to the Effingham County Board of Health, all for a term lasting from July 17, 2023 until June 30, 2026.
• Approved an amended salary schedule ordinance without committee recommendation.
• Approved resolutions for the sheriff and public defender’s salaries.
