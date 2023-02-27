EFFINGHAM — The pressure is on for Effingham Regional Career Academy to revise a $330,000 request for pandemic relief funds for tuition and educational equipment after the Effingham County Board voted to earmark just $77,000 of the initial request.
Kelly Roepke, president of Y-Yard Auto and Truck and volunteer with the Effingham Regional Career Academy Board of Directors, went before the board Tuesday to address the board’s decision to reduce the academy’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds request.
“We’re really trying to get our feet on the ground and running,” Roepke said. “I’m trying to run a business that’s been in Effingham since 1970, and we are in a desperate need in all of Effingham County to reinforce trade schools in our students, coming primarily out of the high school levels.”
The board unanimously voted to reduce the request, except for Vice Chair Dave Campbell, who was absent Tuesday.
Before the vote, Effingham County Board member Jeremy Deters explained why the board reduced the amount requested and told Roepke the board is open to further discussing the need for equipment that ERCA expressed to the board.
“It was specifically for tuition, and then it was requested that it go to a different thing,” Deters said. “It is something that we can rehash in Tax and Finance (committee) for the equipment.”
ERCA initially requested more funding for tuition reimbursement, but the deadline to have all ARPA funds earmarked is Dec. 31, 2024, with full disbursement by Dec. 31, 2026. To keep in line with the U.S. Treasury’s rules for the use of ARPA funds, the board at the committee’s request cut much of the tuition funding request to only include tuition reimbursement for classes taking place by the earmark deadline.
In response, ERCA requested the same amount of ARPA funds, but requested they go to equipment rather than tuition. The equipment requested costs approximately $250,000 and includes virtual reality training equipment that would allow students to learn skills and trades without having to pay for the necessary materials.
Effingham County Board member Jeremy Kyle addressed his decision to vote against reducing the ARPA request during the board’s most recent Tax and Finance Committee meeting.
“I voted no to bring this to the full board for the reduction,” Kyle said. “However, looking back, I believe that this is the proper way to go about it.”
Despite showing his support for the reduction, Kyle said he fully supports what the academy does for the community.
Roepke said ERCA plans to come back to the board with a new funding request.
“While it’s been slow moving, we still have a lot of people who aren’t willing to give up,” she said.
Effingham County Board President Josh Douthit told Roepke he supports ERCA, but said they must first address the many “unknowns” he claimed were included in the request.
“I wholeheartedly agree with all the comments made by the board members,” Douthit said. “I just want to welcome you to bring a full-circle proposal back to include all entities that are going to support this project that it will benefit, including other counties, individuals.”
Also during the meeting, Douthit presented the county’s new chairman’s commendation award for the first time.
Douthit presented Anthony Hille, Jeff Baker and Chad Walls with framed certificates recognizing them for their “diligence, hard work and going above and beyond in identifying and addressing the leak that happened when the frozen pipes burst at the government building.”
The pipe burst occurred at the Effingham County Government Center in December when the county was experiencing severe winter weather and sub-freezing temperatures.
“It’s probably saved the taxpayers in Effingham County a lot of dollars,” Douthit said.
Additionally, Effingham County Clerk Michelle Kollmann announced early voting for the Consolidated 2023 election is set to begin.
Residents can vote early at the Benwood Conference Room on the first floor of the Effingham County Building until April 3.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the disbursement of ARPA funds for the purchase of a vehicle for Effingham County Animal Control.
• Approved the disbursement of ARPA funds for the purchase of a vehicle for the Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments.
- Approved $130,000 in ARPA funds for the replacement and improvement of the Effingham County Museum gazebo.
• Approved $81,200 in ARPA funds for the Effingham County/City Special Response Team for the purchase of equipment.
• Approved the reduction of $50,000 earmarked for Heartland Human Services to $14,000.
• Approved the appointment of Shannon Griffith to the Effingham County 708 Board as a replacement for Sue Ann Minor.
• Approved a bridge aid petition from Liberty Township.
• Approved increasing the county’s participation in the Effingham County Chamber to that of a capital investor, raising the county’s annual contribution to the chamber to $3,000.
• Approved an ordinance amending the county’s bidding and contract procedures.
• Approve an amended E-Environmental Solutions Memorandum of Understanding without committee recommendation.
• Approved a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Effingham for a multi-agency special response team without committee recommendation.
• Approved a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Effingham for law enforcement automatic mutual aid without committee recommendation.
• Approved a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement with the village of Teutopolis for law enforcement automatic mutual aid without committee recommendation.
• Approved a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Altamont for law enforcement automatic mutual aid without committee recommendation.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 20, at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.