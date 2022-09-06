EFFINGHAM — More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began and following the approval of a new booster vaccine, Effingham County continues to struggle to reduce its rate of infection – which is currently more than twice the statewide average.
The Effingham County Health Committee met Tuesday to hear updates on COVID-19 in the community from the Effingham County Health Department.
After Labor Day weekend, the county saw a slight bump in its total number of COVID-19 cases. Catherine Bailey of the health department told committee members that this is not surprising considering the many gatherings that occurred over the holiday weekend.
“Those numbers are going to come in at 99, which is a 10% increase on the week before,” she said.
However, Bailey said it is unlikely that social gatherings over the weekend were the main cause of the increase in the county’s infection rate and instead attributed it to people failing to get tested.
“What we do know is that less people get tested over a holiday weekend,” Bailey said.
Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked Bailey to describe the impact of long COVID in the county, particularly the likelihood of someone experiencing long COVID symptoms.
Bailey said the health department estimates that somewhere between 10% and 20% of people infected with COVID-19 will experience lingering symptoms.
“It can range anything from not being able to smell properly to taste things properly, which sounds minor,” she said.
Although these don’t seem like severe symptoms, Bailey said they could lead to serious health problems. Among the potential problems is a weaker appetite and overall fatigue.
Despite the recent increase in positive tests, Bailey appeared to be pleased with the amount of vaccinated adults in the county.
“We are at over 59% of adults who’ve had at least two shots, so that is good,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the rate of people in Effingham testing positive for the virus is 23.5%, which is quite concerning when compared to Illinois’ statewide average of 9.5%.
“We know that there’s a lot more out there,” Bailey said regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“The positivity rate is still very high for Effingham, and that just gives us an idea that there’s not enough testing happening,” she said.
A new vaccine booster developed to prevent the recent Omicron variant of the virus has been recommended by the CDC and will soon be available to the public. The new vaccine will be available around the same time as this year’s flu shot. Despite COVID-19 cases continuing to pop up across the county, Bailey emphasized the importance of also being prepared for flu season this year.
“As much as we’ve gone back to normal life, there is an expectation that we are going to see some high flu numbers this autumn and winter, so it would be really good if people could get both shots done,” Bailey said. “You can get it at the same time you get your flu shot.”
Flu shots will be available at the flu clinic starting Sept. 21, and residents can also receive the new COVID booster at the same clinic.
