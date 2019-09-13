The Effingham County State’s Attorney said a recent tentative settlement in a nationwide lawsuit involving Purdue Pharma, a drug company accused of aiding the country’s opioid crisis, does not directly affect the county.
State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said on Friday that Effingham County is not involved in the suit, but is engaged in a class action lawsuit against drug companies who misrepresented the severity of excessive opioid use. Kibler said the county will not financially benefit from the more than $12 billion settlement but may see more of a local impact on how opioid drugs such as OxyContin are advertised.
“I think the biggest impact will be that these pharma companies will be more careful on how to advertise opioids,” Kibler said. “I think we’ll see less pushing of opioids.”
Kibler said when the class action litigation came about, such pharmaceutical companies were telling doctors and advertising to patients that the drug was not very harmless and wasn’t addictive, notions that were eventually proven wrong.
The class action suit was filed in Illinois at the federal level, Kibler said. It and many others like it across the country are essentially being put into one lawsuit so that one decision can be made to cover all of the nusiance complaints filed by counties like Effingham’s, Kibler said.
The class action law suit is separate from the Purdue Pharma ligitgation, Kibler said. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul this week said he would reject a settlement agreement with that company. (See story on A6, “Illinois rejects reported settlement with OxyContin maker.”)
County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said Friday that when the lawsuit was first brought to the county board’s attention in 2017 by Kibler, Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon told the board that combating the crisis was costing his department.
“This was something that Bryan Kibler brought to the board, and the sheriff noted the expense that opioid addiction had inflicted on his department with enforcement and detention costs,” Niemann said.
Niemann said he hopes a future settlement in the class action suit will result in the county receiving part of the possible monies from either an agreed fine or settlement. He said those funds would go back to the sheriff’s department.
The next step for county officials, Niemann said, is to seek input from Kibler.
“I believe we will be relying upon the advice of Kibler and the law firm that represents us in the class action (suit). Hopefully, we can see some revenue come to the county to offset some of opioid related costs the county has had,” Niemann said.
The Effingham County Board was first contacted about the class action lawsuit in November 2017 by attorneys from law firm Goldenberg, Heller and Antognoli out of Edwardsville. At that time, Kibler said he had the authority to pursue the suit on the county’s behalf but wanted the board to be involved.
