EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Board has begun allocating the county’s $6.6 million in federal COVID relief funds to improve such things as infrastructure, child care services and internet access.
The Effingham County Board approved Monday the disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a multitude of requests, and earmarked over $1 million for other potential projects.
The board approved allocating $1 million in ARPA funds to the highway department for the county’s Townships Rural Bridge Maintenance Plan, which is part of the county’s goal of repairing its infrastructure.
The county approved the disbursement of $35,535 for programs developed and proposed by the Effingham County Child Care Committee. The committee’s programs are aimed to expand and improve child care services throughout the county.
The county allocated $35,000 for a new drug analysis machine and $46,686 seven-year agreement of ARPA funds for the county probation department.
The board also allocated $14,476 to the Effingham County Farm Bureau for a study of the county’s broadband internet. The goal of the study is to see where internet connection needs to be improved, especially in rural areas.
Additionally, the board allocated $8,022 for the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team as they work to repair the county’s drainage system.
The board voted to earmark $1 million for a new parking lot for the Effingham County Health Department. Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said the department needs more space for COVID testing, as well as potential building expansions that would allow the health department to maximize the number of people it serves.
Workman said the federal ARPA funds have provided the county with a great opportunity to finance the project.
“Building costs are pretty high right now,” Workman said. “It’s just a one-time opportunity right now that we have that could save taxpayers in the future and benefit the county for the next 50 years.”
The board also earmarked $300,000 in ARPA funds to the county clerk and recorder for upgrades to the office’s recording software and $146,000 to CEFS for the Meals on Wheels programs.
Also Monday, the board voted against a motion to amend an ordinance pertaining to the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone that would provide tax incentives and sales tax abatements for residential developers in the area. Jim Niemann, Joe Thoele, Norbert Soltwedel and Doug McCain voted against the motion, while members Dave Campbell and Rob Arnold voted in favor of it. Board member Heather Mumma abstained and members Elizabeth Huston and John Perry were absent.
“I feel like it’s discriminating against those that have already built apartments and are not gonna get this benefit, and it’s discriminating against those living outside of the enterprise zone,” Soltwedel said.
Campbell said he doesn’t see it as discriminating.
“I see it as we’re looking at potential future growth,” he said.
The board voted against the motion pending more clarification from the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone Board.
In other matters, the board:
- Proclaimed Oct. 2-8 National 4-H Week in Effingham County.
- Proclaimed the third week of September National Farm Safety Week in Effingham County.
- Approved $2,000 for Trades, Skills & Manufacturing Day on Oct. 6.
- Approved a certified list of election judges.
- Approved Health Alliance health insurance rates per the insurance committee’s recommendation.
- Accepted the dental, vision and life insurance renewal rates per the recommendation of the health insurance advisory committee.
- Approved a health insurance incentive for one year at the insurance committee’s recommendation.
- Approved a 65-plus qualifying benefit for one year at the insurance committee’s recommendation.
- Approved the appointment of Todd Hull to the Effingham County Economic Development Advisory Board to serve from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023.
- Approved the appointment of Brant Yochum to the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee to serve from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2024.
- Approved a Jackson Township bridge aid petition.
- Approved a Moccasin Township bridge aid petition.
- Approved an intergovernmental grant agreement for Airport Road.
- Approved a request for proposal for the roof of the Effingham County Office Building without committee recommendation.
- Approved audit services for the county without committee recommendation.
- Approved $80,500 to CEFS for building repairs due to flooding.
